Bears top Queens 78-66, snap 3-game skid

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team got back in the win column on Monday, defeating visiting Queens 78-66 at Shuford Gym with assistant coach Audrey Timmerman serving as acting head coach. Four Bears recorded career highs in points, and L-R emerged victorious despite dressing only eight players for the contest.

The Bears’ Sydney Wilson and Addisen DeLucas had 18 points apiece in career-best performances, while Mallory Sherrill and Korbin Tipton added career highs of 11 and eight points, respectively. DeLucas also pulled down 11 rebounds, dished out five assists and registered three steals, with Nakia Hooks tallying 13 points, 10 boards and four assists to go with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists from Ashley Woodroffe.

Queens (0-6, 0-5 South Atlantic Conference) played its first game since Jan. 3, losing to the Bears for the 17th time in their past 20 meetings. The Royals have not won in Hickory since Jan. 21, 2015, a span of six games.

L-R (2-7, 2-7) outshot Queens 50.9% (28 of 55) to 35.9% (23 of 64) from the field and 42.9% (6 of 14) to 25.9% (7 of 27) from 3-point range. The Bears also outrebounded the Royals 43-28 while recording more assists (18 to 12), bench points (26 to 15), points in the paint (40 to 32), second-chance points (14 to two) and points off turnovers (15 to 14).