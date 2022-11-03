Bears top Anderson in 4 sets

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team earned a crucial four-set victory over visiting Anderson (South Carolina) on Wednesday in Hickory, notching wins of 25-21 and 25-19 in the first two sets before falling 25-20 in the third set and winning 27-25 in the fourth. The Bears improved to 17-8 overall and 12-5 in the South Atlantic Conference, while the Trojans dropped to 20-6 and 13-5.

Emmaleigh Allen led LR with 14 kills, and she also had five blocks and eight digs to go with 13 kills and six digs from Ashley Hawkins and 10 kills apiece from Colette Romp and Emma Clark. Braelyn Faust added seven kills and six blocks as the Bears grabbed their third straight win entering Saturday’s regular-season finale against Newberry, which begins at 2 p.m. in Hickory.

Anderson has completed its regular-season schedule and will return to action in next week’s SAC tournament.