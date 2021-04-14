Bears split twin bill with nonconference Coker

After winning three of four games at Limestone during back-to-back doubleheaders on Sunday and Monday in Gaffney, South Carolina, the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team returned home to host a twin bill against nonconference Coker on Tuesday. Following a 5-0 loss in Game 1, the Bears knocked off the Cobras by a 5-3 final in the nightcap at Durham Field.

L-R (22-14) only managed three hits in the opening game, receiving singles from Connor Smith, Wade Cuda and Andy Lopez in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, respectively. However, they finished with six hits in Game 2, the same total as the visiting Cobras.

Joey Cobb earned the win on the mound in Game 2, throwing four scoreless, hitless innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Meanwhile, Ben Friebel collected his third save of the season for the Bears, who are now 4-4 in nonconference contests this spring.

L-R defeated Coker (14-17) thanks to two hits and two RBIs from Will Jones, who blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth. Cuda, Drue Galassi and Nick Clarno each added one hit and one RBI, while E.J. Ranel also had one hit.

The Bears will cap the regular season with a four-game South Atlantic Conference series against Newberry this weekend. L-R hosts doubleheaders against the Wolves on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.