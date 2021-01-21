Bears slip past Wingate on Fowler’s buzzer-beater

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team remained perfect at home thanks to a dramatic 86-85 win over Wingate on Wednesday night at Shuford Gymnasium. Sophomore Cooper Fowler rebounded a missed 3-point attempt by redshirt senior Darius Simmons in mid-air and nailed a jump shot from the free-throw line as time expired to send the Bears to 6-2 both overall and in South Atlantic Conference play.

L-R trailed 74-64 with 5:59 to play before Simmons scored nine straight points and R.J. Gunn followed with six consecutive points. Six different players scored in double figures for the Bears, including Gunn and fellow senior Mason Hawks with 16 points apiece — Hawks also had seven assists and five rebounds.

Simmons finished with 15 points for L-R, with sophomore Zim Fields adding 13 to go with 12 from Fowler and 10 from senior Davion Bradford. Freshman Tim Steele scored the hosts’ remaining four points.

Wednesday’s contest marked the second straight game in which the Bears erased a 10-point deficit in the second half en route to a win. They were down 45-42 at halftime, marking the third game in a row that they have trailed entering the intermission.