Bears slip past Wingate on Fowler’s buzzer-beater

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team remained perfect at home thanks to a dramatic 86-85 win over Wingate on Wednesday night at Shuford Gymnasium. Sophomore Cooper Fowler rebounded a missed 3-point attempt by redshirt senior Darius Simmons in mid-air and nailed a jump shot from the free-throw line as time expired to send the Bears to 6-2 both overall and in South Atlantic Conference play.
L-R trailed 74-64 with 5:59 to play before Simmons scored nine straight points and R.J. Gunn followed with six consecutive points. Six different players scored in double figures for the Bears, including Gunn and fellow senior Mason Hawks with 16 points apiece — Hawks also had seven assists and five rebounds.
Simmons finished with 15 points for L-R, with sophomore Zim Fields adding 13 to go with 12 from Fowler and 10 from senior Davion Bradford. Freshman Tim Steele scored the hosts’ remaining four points.
Wednesday’s contest marked the second straight game in which the Bears erased a 10-point deficit in the second half en route to a win. They were down 45-42 at halftime, marking the third game in a row that they have trailed entering the intermission.
The back-and-forth game was tied at 81-all with less than 30 seconds remaining when the Bulldogs’ Rashaard Pringle converted a layup before Hawks responded with a three-point play to give the Bears the edge with 13 seconds left. Wingate’s Francis Sio answered with two free throws on the other end with 6.1 seconds to play, setting the state for Fowler’s heroics.
Wingate (6-4, 6-3 SAC) received a game-high 22 points from Jarren Cottingham, who also pulled down six rebounds. Sio supplied 20 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Andreas Wilson added 17 points.
L-R travels to Coker on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., while Wingate visits Carson-Newman at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wingate 66, Lenoir-Rhyne 61
The Bears led 28-22 at halftime after rallying from a 12-8 deficit at the end of the opening quarter, but couldn’t hold off the Bulldogs over the final two periods on Wednesday night in Hickory. Peyton Davis of Wingate (4-5, 4-4 SAC) was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points, while Bryanna Troutman recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with nine points and four boards from Jaia Wilson.
Senior Kennedy Weigt and sophomore Nakia Hooks each scored 14 points off the bench for L-R (1-7, 1-7), with the latter also notching four rebounds. Additionally, Emily Harman tallied 12 points and six rebounds and fellow freshman Blaikely Crooks — a Freedom High alumnus — also scored 12 points while dishing out four assists.
L-R outshot Wingate 40.7% (22 of 54) to 40.4% (21 of 52) and made twice as many 3-pointers (eight to four). However, the Bulldogs were 20 of 24 (83.3%) from the free-throw line as compared to the Bears’ 9 of 11 (81.8%) effort at the charity stripe.