Bears slip past Francis Marion for 7-0 start

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team is 7-0 for the first time since 1979, when the Bears started 15-0 on their way to a 28-4 finish. Brandi Hudson scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the second half as LR nipped host Francis Marion 77-76 on Monday at Smith University Center.

Monday’s trip represented the Bears’ second ever visit to Florence, South Carolina, where they previously defeated the Patriots 76-61 in 2000. It was also the first meeting between the teams since 2011 and only their fourth all-time matchup.

In addition to Hudson’s performance, LR also received 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals from Emily Harman, who was named South Atlantic Player of the Week prior to the contest. Harman averaged 22 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game in victories over then-No. 21 Wingate and Converse last week.

Azariah Fields added 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Bears, who trailed 24-20 after the opening quarter and 43-37 at the half before outscoring Francis Marion (2-4) 23-14 in the third period. Megan Landsiedel and former Newton-Conover High standout Hannah Stull chipped in nine points apiece for the visitors.

Double-figure scorers for the Patriots included Lauryn Taylor (19 points, 14 rebounds), Kiana Lee (14 points, eight rebounds, three steals), Trinity Adams (13 points) and Scarlett Gilmore (12 points, four rebounds). Francis Marion was outshot 47.5% (28 of 59) to 38.4% (28 of 73) from the field and 45.5% (5 of 11) to 28.6% (6 of 21) from 3-point range, although it did hold a 73.7% (14 of 19) to 69.6% (16 of 23) advantage from the free-throw line.

LR travels to Georgia on Saturday to face Young Harris at 2 p.m., while Francis Marion visits UNC Pembroke today at 5 p.m.