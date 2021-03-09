Bears set for 4-game spring football season

A lot has changed for the Lenoir-Rhyne football team since it last took the field on Dec. 7, 2019. The Bears have plenty of fresh faces including a new head coach, and after the 2020 season was postponed to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their schedule also underwent a major upheaval.

The Bears’ four-game spring season begins on Friday with a trip to Newberry and continues with their home opener on March 20 against Barton. L-R has two additional contests after that, and could even host the South Atlantic Conference championship on April 17 if they’re able to win the Piedmont Division, which includes the aforementioned Newberry and Barton squads as well as Wingate and Catawba.

The SAC’s other division for the 2020-21 season is the Mountain Division, which consists of Carson-Newman, Limestone, Mars Hill, Tusculum and UVa Wise. The two division winners will face each other to determine a conference champion next month, with no NCAA Division II playoffs scheduled to be played this season.

“I’m fired up for our kids,” said L-R coach Mike Jacobs, who was hired to replace Drew Cronic on Dec. 22, 2019. “They’ve given so much to get to this point ... and so to finally get to a point where we can play a game, I’m beyond excited for our kids.”