Bears set for 2022-23 women’s basketball season

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team has dealt with plenty of adversity over the past two seasons, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced multiple pauses of play. But after finishing 6-14 during the 2020-21 season, the Bears improved to 11-15 in 2021-22, and they’re hoping to continue their upward trend this winter.

“We are super excited about where we’re at right now,” said Grahm Smith, LR’s third-year head coach, during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Nov. 3. “... A few things we focused on during the preseason as a staff and as a group was getting stronger, building our strength up, getting in great condition, being in great shape and then forming our bonds just from a relationship standpoint, and we hit those things.”

Smith added that the Bears were able to address “the few holes that we had” and that he feels “we’re in a great spot from a roster standpoint as far as our depth, our athleticism and just overall team in general.”

Key returners for LR include junior guard Emily Harman and senior forward Brandi Hudson, who were named to the All-South Atlantic Conference Preseason First Team and Second Team, respectively. The duo combined to average 33.0 points per game a season ago — Hudson averaged a team-high 17.0 points per game and Harman scored 16.0 points per contest — while Harman also led the team in rebounds (6.7 per game), assists (4.0 per game) and steals (1.9 per game) and Hudson finished third on the team in rebounds (5.0 per game) and second in steals (1.5 per game).

Hudson is listed at 5-foot-10 and is a Chicago native, while Harman is 5-6 and is from Chesapeake, Virginia. Hudson shot 53.3% from the field last year and 71.2% from the free-throw line, with Harman making 43.0% of her field goals, 34.6% of her 3-pointers and a team-best 89.9% of her foul shots.

Smith said Hudson “can get a bucket basically at will whenever she wants” despite being a bit undersized for a post player, pointing out that she “runs the floor hard.” And Harman has grown exponentially since her arrival at LR, with Smith stating that “she’s even stepped it up another level this year so far through preseason and practice, not just from a basketball standpoint but just from a leadership standpoint as well, and that’s really cool to see.”

Nevertheless, Smith believes “it’s gonna be tough to shut us down because we could have a number of different players go off any given night,” not just Harman and Hudson. “We’ve got a solid, legit five that start, plus off the bench we have depth, so that’s huge for us.”

Starting alongside Harman and Hudson for the Bears’ exhibition game at UNC Wilmington earlier this week were graduate student Azariah Fields and juniors Megan Landsiedel and Blaikley Crooks, the latter of whom previously attended Freedom High in Morganton. Crooks scored a game-high 20 points as LR upset its Division I foes 57-46.

Smith said that Crooks “played some significant minutes for us last year, especially down the stretch,” while Landsiedel is “kind of that ultimate X-factor” who “does the right thing” and Fields is a transfer from Mount Olive who “had a great four-year career there and is gonna give us some great minutes at the point guard position.”

Former Newton-Conover High standout Hannah Stull is back after joining the Bears last season as a grad student from Benedict College, and sophomore forward Maddie Dillinger also returns after averaging 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and a team-high 1.5 blocks per game during the 2021-22 campaign. Additionally, forward Mikeba Jones joins LR as a grad transfer from Mississippi College and guard Jalen Gathers is a grad transfer from Mary Baldwin University in Virginia.

“Last year we were young, we were young as individuals and young as a group, so everything we were going through last year was kind of the first time going through those things as far as the challenges and the adversity,” said Smith. “I think it built us and prepared us for this year.”

Smith added that “we had six games that we lost last year by one possession and three were in overtime, so those go in a different direction you have a different season. But I think we needed that to really kind of re-find us for this year.”

Other players listed on this season’s roster include junior forward Hunter LeBlanc, junior guard Josie Hise — who played high school ball at both Freedom and East Burke — junior guard Aubrey Austin, sophomore guards Abby Wrede and Tilda Lindstrom, freshman guard Bella Sims and freshmen forwards Sariya Henry and Nevaeh Johnson.

Smith thinks the Bears, who were picked by the SAC’s head coaches to finish seventh in the 13-team league, have “one of the best backcourts in the conference.” Carson-Newman was picked to finish first, Wingate was chosen to be the league’s runner-up and Anderson (South Carolina) was picked to finish third.

“The biggest thing for us is using those (last year’s close losses) as learning experience opportunities,” said Smith. “... Sometimes you’ve got to go through those tough times to prepare you for the future, and I think they finally realize like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to step it up a notch.’ So that’s one thing that’s been fantastic so far this year is the level of competition in practice. We didn’t have as much last year as we do now, which I think is gonna prepare us better for games being able to execute under pressure and in special situations.”

LR opens the regular season with a trip to Aiken, South Carolina, this weekend for the Peach Belt Conference/SAC Crossover. The Bears will face host USC Aiken on Saturday at 1 p.m. before battling Lander on Sunday at 1 p.m.

LR’s home opener is scheduled for next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., when the Bears will take on Lees-McRae.

2022-23 LENOIR-RHYNE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Nov. 12 (Sat) – at USC Aiken, 1 p.m.

Nov. 13 (Sun) – vs. Lander (at USC Aiken), 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 (Wed) – vs. Lees-McRae, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 (Sat) – vs. King, 4 p.m.

Nov. 22 (Tue) – vs. Wingate*, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 (Sat) – vs. Converse, 2 p.m.

Nov. 28 (Mon) – at Francis Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 (Sat) – at Young Harris, 2 p.m.

Dec. 10 (Sat) – vs. Coker*, 2 p.m.

Dec. 12 (Mon) – vs. UNC Pembroke, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 14 (Wed) – vs. Newberry*, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 (Sat) – at Anderson*, 2 p.m.

Dec. 19 (Mon) – at Mount Olive, 2 p.m.

Dec. 30 (Fri) – at UNC Greensboro (exhibition), 7 p.m.

Jan. 1 (Sun) – vs. Young Harris, 2 p.m.

Jan. 4 (Wed) – at Catawba*, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 11 (Wed) – at Coker*, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 14 (Sat) – vs. Emory & Henry*, 2 p.m.

Jan. 18 (Wed) – at Newberry*, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 21 (Sat) – at Carson-Newman*, 2 p.m.

Jan. 25 (Wed) – vs. Catawba*, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 28 (Sat) – vs. Newberry*, 2 p.m.

Feb. 1 (Wed) – vs. Limestone*, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 (Sat) – at Mars Hill*, 2 p.m.

Feb. 8 (Wed) – at Wingate*, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 11 (Sat) – at Tusculum*, 2 p.m.

Feb. 15 (Wed) – vs. Anderson*, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 (Sat) – vs. Lincoln Memorial*, 2 p.m.

Feb. 25 (Sat) – at UVA Wise*, 2 p.m.

* denotes South Atlantic Conference game