WINGATE — The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team saw its 2023 season come to an end in the Southeast Regional championship round of the NCAA Division II tournament on Saturday. The Bears had two chances to advance, but lost 6-2 and 4-1 at the hands of host Wingate, which will represent the South Atlantic Conference against North Georgia in the best-of-three Super Regional round beginning on Thursday.

In Saturday’s first game, LR (38-14) was outhit 9-5. Lauren Jackson had a double and a single for the Bears, who also received a double from Lora Beth Wood and singles from Talon LaClair and Cassidy Wall.

In the second contest, the Bulldogs (48-15) finished with 10 hits as compared to three hits for LR. The Bears got a triple from LaClair, a double from Wall and a single from Wood.

With Saturday’s losses, the Bears are now 24-30 all-time in the NCAA tournament. Wingate also eliminated LR last year.