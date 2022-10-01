Bears score 21 in 3rd quarter, roll past UVA Wise 42-10

WISE, Va. — Last season, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team traveled to UVA Wise and left with a disappointing loss.

Not this time.

LR faced the Cavaliers for the third time ever on Friday afternoon, winning 42-10 in a game that was close at the half but had turned into a rout by the end of the third quarter. The 19th-ranked Bears played well on offense, defense and special teams as they earned their third straight victory to improve to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in South Atlantic Conference play.

On the other side, UVA Wise dropped its fourth consecutive contest as it fell to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in league games.

“Everybody played well,” LR coach Mike Jacobs said. “This is two weeks in a row that I feel strongly about all three phases of our game, and we scored a touchdown in two of the phases (offense and special teams) and defense had three takeaways. So complementary football is what helps you win and be consistent, and I thought we did that today.

“Our guys were ready,” he added. “It was a unique week where they bumped the game up (from Saturday to Friday) because of the hurricane and some of the impending rain, and our guys were laser-focused. I‘m super proud of how they responded to some of the differences this week.”

LR began the second documented Friday game in program history with a scoring drive that took eight plays and traveled 75 yards. With 11:13 remaining in the opening quarter, the Bears’ Dwayne McGee scored from 1 yard out to make it 7-0.

Later in the first quarter, Sean White found Jordan Payne for a 62-yard TD pass that doubled LR’s lead. The Cavs countered with a 22-yard field goal from Kellan Dalton less than three minutes into the second period, but the Bears came right back with a five-play, 39-yard series that ended with a 16-yard scoring scamper from McGee.

Following an 8-yard TD pass from UVA Wise quarterback Jalen Jackson to Markel Harrison that cut the deficit to 21-10 at the half, the Cavs went three-and-out on their first drive of the third quarter. Ryan Carter returned the ensuing punt 53 yards across the goal line to extend the Bears’ advantage, but LR wasn’t done yet.

Andre Jefferson blocked a UVA Wise punt moments later, setting up LR’s next drive, which was capped by a 13-yard TD run from Jadus Davis at the 5:41 mark of the third quarter. And after Jon Ross Maye intercepted a Jackson pass and returned it 23 yards to the Cavs’ 36-yard line, it took just four plays for the Bears to score again, this time on a 15-yard TD pass from White to tight end Will Martin.

“Happy to see our guy Will Martin get a touchdown there late in the game,” said Jacobs. “He’s got three catches in his career and that’s his first touchdown, so super happy for him. He was the student-athlete of the year for football in the conference last year, so just excited to see him have some success as well out there on the field.”

LR’s Percy King added his third interception in the last two games on the final play of the third quarter, while Damien Savage recorded the Bears’ third pick of the day in the fourth. Despite turning the ball over twice themselves on an interception and a fumble, the Bears won the turnover battle for the second week in a row.

Offensively, White completed 11 of 17 passes for 174 yards, while Austin Cagle completed both of his passing attempts for 17 yards. McGee carried the ball 19 times for 80 yards, with Payne hauling in a game-high 62 yards on one reception and Carter adding four catches for 53 yards to go with four punt returns for a total of 74 yards.

Deondre Lester returned two kickoffs for LR, one for 59 yards and one for 30. Johnathan Medlin made all six of his extra point attempts for the Bears, who also got one sack apiece from Jefferson and Cam Gordon to go with a half-sack each from Maye and Domonique Davis.

“I hope we’ve got a packed Moretz Stadium and I hope our crowd is loud, and it’s gonna be a great game,” said Jacobs of LR’s next contest, a home game against Limestone that is scheduled for next Saturday at 1 p.m. Like the Bears, the Saints are 4-1 overall and 3-0 in SAC play.

“Coach (Mike) Furrey’s done a nice job flipping that roster in a really short amount of time from a team that didn’t win a game a year ago to a team that’s won four in a row, so they’re gonna be dialed in,” added Jacobs of Limestone. “LR’s got a little more history than Limestone, but that’s a team that’s playing really good football and they’re gonna be ready to play, so we’re excited about the challenge.”

UVA Wise is also in action next Saturday at 1 p.m. at Emory & Henry.