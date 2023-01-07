Bears’ road woes continue in loss to Catawba

SALISBURY — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team suffered its third consecutive loss on Saturday, falling 87-82 at Catawba. The Bears’ three losses have been by a combined 12 points, and they are now 6-7 overall and 1-4 in the South Atlantic Conference.

The Bears held a 34-29 lead at the half, but were outscored 58-48 in the second half. The Indians (9-4, 4-1 SAC) scored 39 of those points over the final 11:41 as they earned their third victory in a row.

Kaleb Wallace led Catawba with 15 points and Javeon Jones scored 14 points to go with four rebounds and four assists, while Peyton Gerald had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists. The Indians also got 10 points from DeAngelo Epps.

The game’s leading scorer was LR’s LJ McCoy with 22 points, with TJ Nesmith scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 boards. Jalen Johnson added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Salle Wilson finished with 12 points and four rebounds.

Catawba hosts Newberry on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while LR has a home game against Coker at the same time.