Bears ready for first road test of 2022

GREENWOOD, S.C. — According to Lenoir-Rhyne football coach Mike Jacobs, the team has enjoyed playing in the newly renovated Moretz Stadium over the first two weeks of the 2022 season. But a new challenge awaits the Bears in Week 3, as they hit the road for the first time this fall for their South Atlantic Conference opener.

On the other side is an Erskine squad that joined the SAC this season. The Flying Fleet brought their football program back a couple of years ago after a hiatus that began following the 1951 season, and they are 6-13 under coach Shap Boyd since returning to competition in the spring of 2021.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at Erskine’s J.W. Babb Stadium. After finishing 1-1 in nonconference play including a loss to top-ranked Ferris State last week, the 18th-ranked Bears will face the 2-0 Fleet for the first time in 71 years.

“They do some good things,” said Jacobs of the Fleet, who defeated the University of Fort Lauderdale 49-2 in their opener, a contest that was called in the second quarter due to an injury that left the opposition without enough healthy players to complete the game, before knocking off Clark Atlanta University by a 23-19 final last week. “They throw the ball around, they spread you out a little bit. The quarterback’s a kid that’s been there since they started the program before they were actually playing games, and they’ve got some skill players that can challenge you.”

The aforementioned QB is redshirt junior Bryce Jeffcoat, who has completed 19 of 31 (61.3%) passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns this season. Junior Korey Besse has also appeared in both games for Erskine, completing 5 of 11 (45.5%) passes for 66 yards and a score.

When it comes to the passing game, Erskine has received five catches apiece from redshirt freshman Jahrique Isaiah and sophomore Trevarus Walker, who have combined for 221 yards and three TDs. Redshirt junior Zion Walker has 72 yards and a TD on a team-high seven receptions, while another redshirt junior, Kevon Catoe, has 43 yards on five catches.

Junior Kaavon Parker is the leading rusher for the Fleet, scoring a pair of TDs while amassing 88 yards on 11 carries. Fellow junior Rashad Luckey (eight carries for 28 yards) also has two TDs on the ground, as does the aforementioned Catoe (16 carries for 20 yards).

“We just want guys to do things the right way,” said Jacobs of his team’s first road test of 2022. “Part of it’s the learning process, so we’ll walk them through as simple as like packing their bag, making sure they have everything. And then we want to make sure we’re the class of the conference when we travel, when we get off the bus we want to look similar, we want to make sure that we’re treating folks the right way when we travel.

“We want to get off (the bus) and we want to be ready to play,” he added. “... And we’re gonna have to bring our own energy and create big plays that way.”

Despite falling 27-5 to Ferris State in Week 2, Jacobs was impressed with LR’s defense. He pinpointed sophomores Devin Hibbitt, Chris Brown and Andre Jefferson, redshirt sophomore C’Darius Kelley, junior Zeke Nance and graduate student Rashad Yelding as standouts on that side of the ball a week ago.

In addition, Jacobs was pleased with the play of Michael Owen, a graduate student who punted 12 times against Ferris State and also handled kickoff duties. He praised the work of the Bears’ coverage teams as well.

“When you have an opportunity to play elite teams, I think it’s good,” said Jacobs of facing the No. 1 team in NCAA Division II. “You get a very good barometer and litmus test of where your team’s at and where your program’s at. So as far as the game went, obviously we didn’t win, so it didn’t go the way we wanted. There’s no moral victories, but there are pieces and positives that we can take away from that thing and then some learning moments.”

Jacobs admitted there were “a little tougher lessons learned on offense” last week, when the Bears were held without a TD and only managed 94 total yards. Seventy-eight of those yards came through the air, while LR was limited to just 16 rushing yards.

But in a way, the start of conference play signals the beginning of a new season. The Bears were picked to finish second in the SAC preseason coaches’ poll, receiving four of the 12 first-place votes.

Nevertheless, Jacobs cautions against looking too far ahead. He prefers to take each week as it comes.

“I look at scores like most people do on Saturday at the end of the day just to kind of see where everybody’s at, but as far as like really taking a deep dive on folks I’m week to week, we’ve really got to compartmentalize that,” said Jacobs. “One of our big sayings is 1-0 and I can’t be looking ahead or looking past anybody because anybody can get you on any week.”

Note: Quotes for this story were taken from Lenoir-Rhyne’s weekly Facebook Live show, which airs on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.