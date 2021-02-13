Bears ready for 2021 baseball season to begin

Another player back from last year is redshirt junior Will Jones, who has previously played shortstop and outfield and will likely see time at third base and in the outfield in 2021. He led the Bears in batting average (.365), RBIs (26), doubles (nine) and total bases (46) a season ago, and was also tied for the team lead in hits (31).

Hickory High alumnus Bryce Stober will be L-R’s primary catcher again after earning 25 starts last season. He hit .325 with 25 hits and five RBIs, and is listed as a freshman again this year.

Transfers Drue Galassi (outfielder, previously at Western Illinois), Matt Mackie (first baseman, previously at Eastern Illinois) and Nick Clarno (catcher/third baseman, previously at North Georgia) are others Ramirez mentioned as key position players for the Bears. Galassi was a Division I All-American last year, while Mackie is “as professional and mature a player as we have” and Clarno is “an offensive guy that’s gonna play a big factor.”

L-R was picked to finish sixth in the conference, but Ramirez believes he has a group that’s capable of finishing much higher than that.