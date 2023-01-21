Bears’ rally falls short at Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team tried to overcome a sluggish first half against host Carson-Newman on Sunday at Holt Fieldhouse, but ultimately came up short in a 60-53 loss to the Eagles. Jalen Johnson scored 10 of his game-high 22 points during a span of just under two minutes late in the second half to pull the Bears within four points, but Carson-Newman salted the game away at the free-throw line.

LR (8-9, 3-6 South Atlantic Conference) trailed 27-20 at halftime before both teams scored 33 points in the second half. In addition to Johnson’s 22-point performance, the Bears also received nine points apiece from LJ McCoy and TJ Nesmith.

Nick Brenegan was Carson-Newman’s leading scorer with 15 points, while teammates Bryant Thomas (13 points, eight rebounds, three blocks) and Ren Dyer (10 points, five rebounds) also reached double figures.

The Eagles (11-8, 5-4) outshot the Bears 45.2% (19 of 42) to 32.7% (18 of 55) from the field, but LR held a slight advantage in 3-point shooting — 27.6% (8 of 29) to 27.3% (6 of 22) — and was able to score 15 points off 21 Carson-Newman turnovers. However, the Eagles outscored the Bears 24-16 in the paint and 28-12 in bench points while enjoying a 37-26 rebounding edge.

Carson-Newman travels to UVA Wise on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., while LR hosts Catawba at the same time.

Note: The 18th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team was scheduled to face Carson-Newman on Saturday, but the contest was postponed to a later date due to a shortage of officials. The LR women (16-2, 6-2 SAC) will host Catawba on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while the Carson-Newman women (12-6, 7-1) will visit UVA Wise at the same time.