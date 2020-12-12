Bears put 5 in double figures in 93-86 win over Catawba

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team finally hit the hardwood on Saturday afternoon, nearly three weeks after it was originally set to tip off the 2020-21 season. The wait was ultimately worth it for the Bears, who earned a 93-86 victory over the visiting Catawba Indians at Shuford Gym.
R.J. Gunn led L-R with 22 points and seven rebounds, while four of his teammates also reached double figures. Darius Simmons had 18 points — 12 in the second half — to go with 14 from Mason Hawks, 12 from Zim Fields and 10 from Davion Bradford.
On the other side, Catawba’s Terrence Whitfield was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points, with Lloyd Hemming adding 18. Carter Phillips scored 13 points, while Ben Bowen had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“First off, we’re grateful and just so blessed just to be able to get out here and play,” L-R coach Everick Sullivan said. “We’re one of the few teams in the league that hasn’t had an opportunity to play a game, we haven’t had any scrimmages, no exhibitions. We’ve only had about five or six practices, so just to be able to put the uniform on with referees out there and play a game that’s gonna count is a testament to my guys’ resilience and how they approached just getting to this point.
“There’s been a lot of setbacks and challenges along the way, so I just want to give them credit first regardless of if they won that game or they lost that game,” he added. “And you have to give them all the credit for getting to the game because you can’t win it unless you get to the game.”
Gunn got the Bears (1-0, 1-0 South Atlantic Conference) off to an exciting start when he threw down an alley-oop from Bradford on the game’s first possession. Whitfield answered with a 3-pointer for the first of eight lead changes in the contest, and from there both squads were off and running.
Both teams nailed six 3s in the opening half, shooting a combined 48% (12 of 25) from behind the arc. Gunn had two triples for L-R and Whitfield and Bowen each knocked down a pair for Catawba (1-2, 1-2), which trailed the Bears 44-40 at the half.
“It was just good to get back on the floor with my teammates because I know how hard we’ve worked and all the struggles we’ve had with being in quarantine so many times,” said Gunn. “So it was just good to get back out there with my guys.”
The hosts extended their advantage in the opening minutes of the second half, scoring 12 of the first 16 points to build a 56-44 lead. Bradford began the half with a steal and a slam, while a Simmons free throw and a 3 from Hawks made it 50-40. Following baskets by Catawba’s Whitfield and Phillips, L-R’s Cooper Fowler recorded his only points of the afternoon on a right-wing jumper before a layup from Hawks and a two-handed dunk from Bradford gave the Bears a 12-point advantage.
Support Local Journalism
That cushion didn’t last for long, as the Indians responded with an 11-0 spurt that included a trey and three free throws from Phillips, a 3 from Whitfield and a tip-in from Bowen. L-R’s Tyson McClain responded with a 3 of his own, but that wouldn’t be the last time Catawba would make a run.
Moments later, the Indians took their first lead of the second half, 65-64, when Whitfield canned his fourth triple of the game. Following an L-R turnover, Larry McLeod converted a layup to extend Catawba’s advantage to three.
Gunn erased the deficit with a straightaway 3 at the other end, but Catawba responded with six of the next eight points to grab a 73-69 lead with 7:22 remaining. However, the Bears took control down the stretch, outscoring the visitors 24-13 thanks in large part to nine points from Simmons over the final 4:34.
Zim Fields and Gunn also played well during L-R’s game-ending run, which saw the Bears lead by as many as 10 points, 91-81, in the closing seconds before winning by a seven-point final margin.
“We know that basketball’s a game of runs,” said Gunn. “There’s gonna be times where you’re down, there’s gonna be times that you’re up. As long as you keep fighting, at the end the team that plays the hardest and executes the most is gonna win the game.
“We talk about as a team that we’ve got a lot of guys, and any time your number is called you’ve got to step up and make plays, not only for yourself but make plays for others,” he continued. “So I think that’s the kind of group we have.”
In addition to its win on the scoreboard, L-R also won the turnover battle, forcing 17 while committing 13. The Bears were outrebounded 37-28, but made as many free throws (21) as the Indians attempted.
“We got out to a decent start, I think we had some moments throughout the game, but for the most part we looked like a rusty team,” said Sullivan. “We looked like a team who hadn’t played a lot of games and we just wanted to figure out how to win it. Catawba ... came in here ready to play and they looked like they wanted to win, but I’ve got to give my guys a lot of credit for pulling it out.”
L-R was scheduled to host 20th-ranked Queens on Wednesday, but that game has been postponed. The Bears will now visit Mars Hill on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Note: The Lenoir-Rhyne women's basketball team lost at Tusculum on Saturday in Greeneville, Tennessee, falling by a 67-44 final to move to 0-3 both overall and in SAC play. Emily Harman registered the first double-double of her career with 12 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Pioneers, who are now 6-0 both overall and in league action. The Bears return to action on Wednesday when they host Queens at 4:30 p.m.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!