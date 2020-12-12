Bears put 5 in double figures in 93-86 win over Catawba

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team finally hit the hardwood on Saturday afternoon, nearly three weeks after it was originally set to tip off the 2020-21 season. The wait was ultimately worth it for the Bears, who earned a 93-86 victory over the visiting Catawba Indians at Shuford Gym.

R.J. Gunn led L-R with 22 points and seven rebounds, while four of his teammates also reached double figures. Darius Simmons had 18 points — 12 in the second half — to go with 14 from Mason Hawks, 12 from Zim Fields and 10 from Davion Bradford.

On the other side, Catawba’s Terrence Whitfield was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points, with Lloyd Hemming adding 18. Carter Phillips scored 13 points, while Ben Bowen had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“First off, we’re grateful and just so blessed just to be able to get out here and play,” L-R coach Everick Sullivan said. “We’re one of the few teams in the league that hasn’t had an opportunity to play a game, we haven’t had any scrimmages, no exhibitions. We’ve only had about five or six practices, so just to be able to put the uniform on with referees out there and play a game that’s gonna count is a testament to my guys’ resilience and how they approached just getting to this point.