Bears predicted to finish 3rd in SAC preseason poll

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men's basketball team was predicted to finish in third place in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll, as announced by the league Wednesday morning. Additionally, R.J. Gunn and Darius Simmons each earned Preseason First Team All-Conference accolades.

The Bears earned one first-place vote and finished behind traditional powers Lincoln Memorial and Queens in the poll. L-R returns nearly every player from a season ago including the duo of Gunn and Simmons, who were both tabbed among the best players in the league.

The pair enter the season with 917 career points each and look to top 1,000 in their senior campaigns. Of the 2,306 points scored in the 2019-20 season, the Bears' returning players scored 2,295.

Gunn was an all-region selection a season ago and averaged 19.6 points per game while also leading the Bears with 6.8 rebounds per contest. The forward played nearly 34 minutes per game in 2019-20 and scored in double figures in all but one game.

Against Clayton State last November, Gunn dropped 36 points and went 15-of-26 from the field. For the year, he had five double-doubles and finished third in the conference in scoring and second in field goals made.