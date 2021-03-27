Bears’ Prall named AVCA national player of the week

Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball player Taylor Prall became the first player in program history to receive American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week honors on Thursday. The senior outside hitter from Tipp City, Ohio, helped the Bears defeat Carson Newman in three sets and Lincoln Memorial in four sets last weekend.

Individually, Prall had 18 kills and 10 digs against previously undefeated Carson-Newman while adding her second double-double in as many nights with 26 kills and 15 digs against Lincoln Memorial. She became the 10th player in L-R history to eclipse 1,000 career kills, averaging 6.29 kills per set, 3.57 digs per set and a .365 hitting percentage over the two matches.

Following a three-set road win over Coker on Wednesday, the Bears traveled to Anderson on Friday before visiting Catawba in both teams’ regular-season finale next Saturday at 6 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Gunn lands on all-district team

The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced the 2020 NABC Coaches’ Division II all-district teams and coaches earlier this week, with Lenoir-Rhyne senior men’s basketball player R.J. Gunn being selected to the Second Team All-Southeast District. The all-district squads are chosen and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division II.