Bears’ Prall named AVCA national player of the week

Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball player Taylor Prall became the first player in program history to receive American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week honors on Thursday. The senior outside hitter from Tipp City, Ohio, helped the Bears defeat Carson Newman in three sets and Lincoln Memorial in four sets last weekend.
Individually, Prall had 18 kills and 10 digs against previously undefeated Carson-Newman while adding her second double-double in as many nights with 26 kills and 15 digs against Lincoln Memorial. She became the 10th player in L-R history to eclipse 1,000 career kills, averaging 6.29 kills per set, 3.57 digs per set and a .365 hitting percentage over the two matches.
Following a three-set road win over Coker on Wednesday, the Bears traveled to Anderson on Friday before visiting Catawba in both teams’ regular-season finale next Saturday at 6 p.m.
Lenoir-Rhyne’s Gunn lands on all-district team
The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced the 2020 NABC Coaches’ Division II all-district teams and coaches earlier this week, with Lenoir-Rhyne senior men’s basketball player R.J. Gunn being selected to the Second Team All-Southeast District. The all-district squads are chosen and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division II.
Gunn was also a First Team All-SAC selection for the second straight year after averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder shot 47.5% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range.
Making up the First Team All-Southeast District were Queens’ Kenny Dye, Tusculum’s Trenton Gibson, Emmanuel’s KJ Jones II, Barton’s Isaiah Reddish, UVa Wise’s Cameron Whiteside and Lincoln Memorial’s Devin Whitfield. Joining Gunn on the Second Team All-Southeast District were Southern Wesleyan’s DeMarcus Addie, Belmont Abbey’s Sean Halloran, Newberry’s Quandaveon McCollum and Queens’ Jamari Smith.
The All-Southeast District Coach of the Year was Belmont Abbey’s Dan Ficke.
MEN’S LACROSSE
<&underline>Lenoir-Rhyne 24, Newberry 14</&underline>
The fourth-ranked Bears earned a 10-goal road victory over the Wolves on Wednesday in Newberry, South Carolina. In addition to Eric Dickinson becoming the program’s leader in career assists with 82, Lenoir-Rhyne also broke the team record for most goals in a single game with 24.
L-R (7-0, 5-0 SAC) outscored Newberry in all four quarters, receiving five goals apiece from Myles Moffat and Toron Ecleston, three each from Dickinson and Tommy Aguilar, two apiece from John Paulus and Will Canata and one each from Kyle Hatcher, Colten McCracken, Bryce Reece and Colby Lensing. Paulus was also 24-of-39 on faceoffs and had 10 ground balls, with his 24 faceoff wins representing the fourth-highest total in a single game in program history.
Noah Johnson finished with 14 saves in goal for L-R, which held a 51-41 advantage in shots and a 33-28 edge in shots on goal. It was his 16th time recording 10 or more saves in a game in his college career.
L-R hosts Catawba at 2 p.m. today, while the Wolves (3-4, 2-3) travel to Limestone at 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
<&underline>Lenoir-Rhyne 18, Newberry 14</&underline>
The Bears collected a road win over the Wolves on Wednesday in Newberry, South Carolina. Trailing 7-4 at the half, Lenoir-Rhyne outscored Newberry 14-7 in the second half to snap a two-game losing streak.
Suzy Smith paced L-R (3-3, 2-2 SAC) with six goals, while Kaitlyn Lehman and Michelle Tang had three apiece to go with two from Alyssa Sack and one each from Cathleen Gaffney, Makenna Filley, Jolan Morey and Frances Williams. Additionally, goalkeeper Teanna Sieben had nine saves for the Bears.
Newberry (4-3, 4-2) fell to 0-11 all-time against L-R, but the four-goal margin was tied for the closest margin between the squads. The Bears’ victory was their sixth road win over the Wolves.
L-R hosts No. 13 Limestone on Monday at 6 p.m., while Newberry travels to Limestone today at noon.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
<&underline>Catawba 1, Lenoir-Rhyne 0</&underline>
The Bears were blanked by the Indians on the road Thursday in Salisbury. Playing in the pouring rain, neither team was able to score in the opening half before Catawba’s Sharon Mayes registered the lone goal of the match in the 83rd minute.
Grayson Cameron finished with five saves in goal for L-R (5-1-1, 4-1-1 SAC), which hosts Wingate next Thursday at 5 p.m. On the other side, Catawba (4-1, 4-1) travels to Coker next Thursday at 4 p.m.