Bears pound Limestone 45-3 on homecoming

The Lenoir-Rhyne football team totaled 523 yards of offense and held visiting Limestone to minus-12 yards rushing during a 45-3 homecoming win on Saturday afternoon at Moretz Stadium. The victory was the Bears’ third straight as they moved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the South Atlantic Conference.
L-R’s Dwayne McGee finished with 174 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, surpassing the century mark for the seventh straight game and for the ninth time in 11 career contests. Jakobe Lane and Jadus Davis combined for 85 yards on 12 carries, with Davis also notching a TD.
Caine Crews added a 3-yard TD run for the Bears in the fourth quarter, finding the end zone for the first time this season. Grayson Willingham completed 19 of 31 passes for 249 yards, hooking up with Deondre Lester for a 10-yard scoring strike early in the second half.
Amari Houston led the Bears’ defense with 4.5 tackles (three solo) including four tackles for loss and two sacks. Preston Joseph added a 15-yard fumble return for a score after Percy King knocked the ball loose in the opening minute of the third quarter.
L-R’s remaining points came on a 28-yard field goal from Chase Allbaugh at the 11:53 mark of the first quarter, while Nathan Baker accounted for Limestone’s only points on a 46-yard field goal with 9:08 left in the fourth. The Saints dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in SAC play.
The Bears visit Wingate next Saturday for a showdown with the Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Irwin Belk Stadium.
As for Limestone, it returns home next Saturday to do battle with UVA Wise. That contest will begin at 4 p.m.
