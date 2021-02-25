Bears’ Patrick earns national recognition after no-hitter

DALLAS, Texas — The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced its Division II National Pitcher of the Week for the week ending Feb. 21 on Wednesday. Lenoir-Rhyne’s Andrew Patrick was chosen as the latest recipient after previously being recognized as the NCBWA Division II Southeast Regional Pitcher of the Week and the South Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

A redshirt sophomore who previously pitched at Catawba Valley Community College after graduating from Bandys High, Patrick threw a no-hitter in L-R’s 4-0 win over eighth-ranked Catawba this past Sunday. Not only was it the first no-hitter thrown by a SAC pitcher this season, but it was also the first no-hitter for the Bears since 1997.

Patrick pitched all seven innings against Catawba, striking out six while walking three and hitting a pair of batters. He has made two starts overall for L-R, posting a 1-0 record with a 1.80 ERA, 12 strikeouts and only one hit allowed in 10 innings.

The Bears lost a road game at nonconference Francis Marion in their most recent contest on Tuesday in Florence, South Carolina, pushing their record to 3-4 on the season. Despite leading 9-4 in the top of the second inning on the strength of two three-run home runs by E.J. Ranel, L-R allowed the Patriots to score 10 unanswered runs on their way to a 14-9 victory.