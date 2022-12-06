Bears open indoor track and field season

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams started their 2022-23 seasons this past weekend. The Bears competed in the John Weaver Invitational at Appalachian State on Friday and Saturday and the Winston-Salem College Kickoff at JDL Fast Track on Saturday.

During the Winston-Salem College Kickoff, LR freshman Alexis Brown broke the school record in the women’s 60 meters with a time of 7.43 seconds in the preliminary round before posting a time of 7.45 seconds to finish first in the finals. Brown also came in first in the 200 meters with a time of 25.08 seconds, while teammate Jordan Shealey finished second in the 200 meters with a time of 25.75 seconds and added a fourth-place time of 58.84 seconds in the 400 meters.

Other high finishers for the LR women’s team at the Winston-Salem College Kickoff included Paige Ewald with a first-place time of 18:24.63 in the 5,000 meters, Olivia Overholt with a second-place time of 2:27.71 in the 800 meters, Kathrin Polke with a second-place time of 18:35.14 in the 5,000 meters and Elizabeth Kessler with a fourth-place time of 10:56.39 in the 3,000 meters.

The LR men were led at the Winston-Salem College Kickoff by a first-place time of 6.79 seconds from Dario Matau in the 60 meters, while Royce Turner Jr. came in third with a time of 6.92 seconds. In addition, the Bears’ Marcus Crumpler and Leonardo Martinez took the top two spots in the 800 meters with respective times of 2:01.79 and 2:02.84.

LR’s Jacob Parkinson was the winner of the men’s 5,000 meters with a time of 15:27.30, while teammate Lewis Budgen was the runner-up with a time of 15:42.53. Nick Henriques was third in the triple jump (14.06 meters), John Sisson was third in the 400 meters (50.93 seconds) and Lucas Besong was fourth in the 400 meters (51.03 seconds).

At App State, the women’s team finished seventh out of 11 teams and the men’s squad posted an eighth-place finish, also out of 11 teams. Sofia Lanina came in second in the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.57 meters and teammate Kennedy Conner posted a second-place mark of 1.52 meters, while Ellis Horton paced the men with a second-place finish in the weighted throw (15.97 meters).

The Bears return to action on Friday and Saturday when they travel to Salem, Virginia, for the Bast-Cregger Invitational. Competition begins at 3 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.