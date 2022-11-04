Bears looking to get back on track at Catawba

SALISBURY — The last two games have been tough for the Lenoir-Rhyne football team, which fell behind 17-0 against both Newberry and Wingate before battling back, only to come up short in the end. But this week is a chance for the Bears to get back on track, as they visit a Catawba team that is 1-8 overall and 0-7 in South Atlantic Conference play.

In fact, the Indians haven’t tasted victory since a 44-19 win at Livingstone in the season opener. But the Bears are one of their biggest rivals, so they’ll surely be fired up for Saturday’s 2 p.m. contest, which represents the 101st all-time meeting between Catawba and LR.

At this point, LR can’t afford to look past anyone. Back-to-back losses have the Bears’ NCAA Division II playoff hopes on life support, and LR will need to win out to have any chance of qualifying for postseason play. The Bears enter Saturday’s game at 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the SAC.

“We need to be able to finish, and I think the thing I’m most proud of is there was tremendous effort from our players,” LR coach Mike Jacobs said of last week’s 24-21 home loss to Wingate during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday. “We did not lose that game for a lack of effort. There’s some times where we need to execute at a higher level, but the kids played their guts out.”

And there have certainly been some bright spots for the Bears in recent weeks. For instance, sophomore quarterback Sean White didn’t have his best game against Wingate as he threw three interceptions and was sacked four times while facing constant pressure from the No. 1 defense in the country, but he also passed for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Kelin Parsons also provided LR’s offense with another strong performance, hauling in four catches for 92 yards and a score. The Bears did most of their damage through the air due to the run game being limited to a season-low 12 yards on 21 carries.

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Jon Ross Maye had a game-high 15 tackles (nine solo) including two tackles for loss in the loss to the Bulldogs. Meanwhile, fellow sophomore linebacker Devin Hibbitt finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and two interceptions that he returned for a total of 25 yards, leading to him being named the conference’s defensive player of the week.

Devin Hibbitt was tremendous,” said Jacobs. “His two interceptions, the first one gave us life, the second one gave us an opportunity to really go ahead, and he was all over the field all day.”

Jacobs added that thanks to the likes of Hibbitt, Maye, sophomore defensive tackle Andre Jefferson and junior defensive tackle Zeke Nance, LR’s defense has continued to play at a high level, even against difficult competition.

“I’m most proud of the fact that you can put on the film and you can’t pinpoint any lack of effort,” said Jacobs. “And that’ll lead to really good things as we continue to move forward.”

Moving forward, the first obstacle is Catawba on Saturday. The Indians have defeated the Bears on 49 occasions and lost to them 47 times, while the teams have played to four ties. But LR has won the last three meetings by a combined score of 168-27, holding the Indians to three points in each of the past two matchups.

According to Jacobs, “starting fast and finishing strong” will be important for the Bears against Catawba. He also pointed out that “we’ve got to take care of the football.”

“Those are three things that you can really point to every week,” said Jacobs. “But specifically in the last two weeks where we haven’t come out on top, those are the things that we have to do well if we want to have a chance to beat Catawba.”

Despite being listed as a running back, former Burns High standout Kujuan Pryor took all the snaps at quarterback during Catawba’s 38-21 loss at Barton last Saturday. The freshman completed 3 of 9 passes for 18 yards and a TD, and he also had 22 carries for 58 yards.

Other quarterbacks to see time for Catawba this year have been freshman Kamron Hill (64-of-114 passing for 703 yards and six TDs) and redshirt freshman Ridge Jacobs (59-of-105 passing for 622 yards and four TDs). But the duo has also combined for nine interceptions.

On the ground, the Indians have utilized numerous ball carriers, but rank 10th out of 12 teams in the SAC with 1,180 rushing yards. Catawba is also 10th in passing yards (1,414), although the Bears are ninth in both categories with 1,262 rushing yards and 2,026 passing yards. However, LR has scored 36 offensive TDs (18 rushing, 18 passing) as opposed to 21 for the Indians (10 rushing, 11 passing).

“We try to do what we can control,” said Jacobs of preparing for this week’s game. “So we’ve actually moved some of our team segments up to earlier in practice, like almost right after stretch, to get us going. ... Normally in practice you would stretch and then have individual and then some group work and you kind of ease yourself into team (workouts), so we’ve tried to hit ‘em in the face with some of that team work right away and tried to get them to start their engines a little bit quicker.

“So that’s some of the stuff we’re doing to try to mitigate the slow start,” he continued. “And then at the end of the day it comes back to just being really good at our assignments and executing at a high level.”