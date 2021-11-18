Bears lead from start to finish against Wingate

A different player has led the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team in scoring in each of the Bears’ three games thus far. During Wednesday night’s home opener at Shuford Gymnasium, it was Kevin Kangu’s turn to lead the way, as the senior guard finished with a team-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder previously played at three other colleges, including Oakland University over the previous two seasons, before opting to use his extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic to join the L-R program. During his first home game for the Bears on Wednesday, he helped the hosts hold off a late rally by Wingate for a 75-70 victory.
Jalen Johnson added 16 points and a team-best four assists for the Bears, who also received 10 points apiece from Cooper Fowler and Tyson McClain as they improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the South Atlantic Conference. On the other side, Wingate (2-1, 0-1 SAC) was paced by Jarren Cottingham’s 24 points and six rebounds, with Sean Elmore and Vontrez Roberts adding 16 and 13 points, respectively.
“We’re a team that could have four or five guys in double figures any night,” L-R coach Everick Sullivan said. “... That makes you probably a more dangerous team when they don’t know who to key on. We’ve got a lot of shot makers, guys who can finish at the rim.”
“We’re unselfish, nobody really cares about the stats,” added Kangu. “Everybody on our team, the core guys can go for double digits each game, all of us can score. We’ve got an unselfish, great group of guys, and all we care about is winning the next game.”
L-R got off to a hot start, scoring the game’s first 12 points beginning with a layup from Fowler and a pull-up jumper from Johnson. Kangu notched the next six points on a layup, a baseline jumper and two free throws, while a layup from Johnson made it 12-0 just over three minutes in.
The Bulldogs stopped the run thanks to a driving layup from Cottingham, but Kangu answered with a layup of his own. Following a foul shot by Wingate’s Destin Clark, L-R extended its lead to 16-3 on a layup from McClain.
Cottingham found his stroke from deep shortly thereafter, sandwiching a pair of 3-pointers around two free throws during a personal 8-0 run that cut the deficit to five at 18-13. But Fowler countered with back-to-back triples for the Bears to stretch their lead back to double digits before also converting a layup.
Speaking of 3s, by the time Kangu made his first trey of the contest from the left corner in the closing seconds before halftime, L-R found itself with a 46-34 advantage. The Bears shot 57.6% from the field in the opening half as they made 19 of 33 shots, and they also scored 21 points off 13 Wingate turnovers.
“We don’t get a lot of offensive rebounds, that’s fine,” said Sullivan. “We don’t turn the ball over, though, and we get our extra opportunities off of steals. We’ve got quick guys, long, rangy, we’ve got athleticism. They can get out in the passing lanes, get a lot of deflections, and I think that’s what you saw in the stat sheet.”
The Bulldogs were able to claw their way back within single digits midway through the second half, with a layup from Elmore cutting L-R’s lead to 56-47. Cottingham added a 3 to make it a six-point deficit, but the Bears’ Malik Legania recorded back-to-back layups to restore their double-digit advantage.
Wingate kept coming, getting three triples from Elmore in a span of about 2 ½ minutes to close the gap to 65-63 with 4:54 remaining. Neither team scored again until L-R’s Johnson swished two foul shots with 2:30 left, but Elmore drilled another 3 on the Bulldogs’ ensuing possession to trim the Bears’ lead to one.
After Kangu and Wingate’s Donell Nixon traded layups, Kangu dropped in his second 3 of the contest in the final minute to make it 72-68 in favor of the Bears. Cottingham was able to hit a driving layup on the other end, but a triple from McClain with less than six seconds to play provided the final dagger for the home team.
“Shooters shoot, so I was gonna shoot the next one no matter what,” said Kangu of his late 3, which followed three consecutive misses for him from beyond the arc. “So I shot it confidently and luckily I made it.”
“It was an electric crowd. Our students came out, showed up and showed out,” added Sullivan, whose team shot just 38.5% (10 of 26) from the field in the second half. “... The fans, when we made shots they were there. We didn’t make a lot during that second half at times, but when we did you heard them and they were cheering on each and every play.”
As for the Bulldogs, they shot 48.4% (15 of 31) from the field after halftime, including a 5-for-11 (45.5%) performance from 3-point range. But Wingate turned the ball over 17 times overall while only turning the Bears over on 10 occasions.
“When it counts, I’ve got guys that’s gonna lay it on the line,” said Sullivan of his team’s struggles at times in the second half. “And I think that’s what’s more important. They’re playing for each other, they’re making tough plays, they’re playing unselfishly, and you can work with that as a coach.”
L-R hosts nonconference Lees-McRae on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Bears’ final home game until Dec. 15, while Wingate will also be home on Saturday for a 4 p.m. battle with SAC foe Lincoln Memorial.
Notes: Nine different players scored for L-R during Wednesday’s contest, led by its four double-figure scorers. Legania chipped in six points, while Nas Tyson and P.J. Joseph had four each, Salle Wilson scored three and T.J. Nesmith finished with two. Tyson also pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.... Wingate shot twice as many free throws as the Bears, holding a 22-11 advantage in foul shots attempted. The Bulldogs made 17 of their attempts, while L-R converted nine free throws.... The Bears held a 12-5 edge in steals and recorded the game’s only three blocks thanks to two from Fowler and one from Johnson, while Wingate finished with a 36-28 rebounding advantage.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.