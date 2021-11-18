Bears lead from start to finish against Wingate

The Bulldogs were able to claw their way back within single digits midway through the second half, with a layup from Elmore cutting L-R’s lead to 56-47. Cottingham added a 3 to make it a six-point deficit, but the Bears’ Malik Legania recorded back-to-back layups to restore their double-digit advantage.

Wingate kept coming, getting three triples from Elmore in a span of about 2 ½ minutes to close the gap to 65-63 with 4:54 remaining. Neither team scored again until L-R’s Johnson swished two foul shots with 2:30 left, but Elmore drilled another 3 on the Bulldogs’ ensuing possession to trim the Bears’ lead to one.

After Kangu and Wingate’s Donell Nixon traded layups, Kangu dropped in his second 3 of the contest in the final minute to make it 72-68 in favor of the Bears. Cottingham was able to hit a driving layup on the other end, but a triple from McClain with less than six seconds to play provided the final dagger for the home team.

“Shooters shoot, so I was gonna shoot the next one no matter what,” said Kangu of his late 3, which followed three consecutive misses for him from beyond the arc. “So I shot it confidently and luckily I made it.”