Bears’ Lanham named SAC pitcher of the week
Bears' Lanham named SAC pitcher of the week

  • Updated
Joshua Lanham

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference handed out its weekly baseball awards on Tuesday, with Lenoir-Rhyne’s Joshua Lanham receiving AstroTurf Pitcher of the Week honors for games played last week.

A freshman right-hander from Augusta, Georgia, Lanham picked up the win in relief for the Bears in the first game of a season-opening home doubleheader on Sunday in Hickory. He tossed four scoreless innings in L-R’s 14-1 victory over Coker, allowing two hits while striking out six.

Alex Shirazi started the opener for L-R and pitched four innings of one-run, three-hit ball with three strikeouts and five walks. Zach Lambeth relieved Lanham in the ninth inning, giving up no runs on one hit with two strikeouts to close things out.

Leadoff hitter Drue Galassi finished with two hits and four RBIs for L-R in the 14-1 win, including a solo home run in the seventh inning. E.J. Ranel and Xander Ferlenda also had two-hit games for the Bears, while David Bell had an eighth-inning grand slam and five RBIs.

The Bears also took Game 2, winning 13-3 after scoring seven runs in the opening inning. Galassi added three more hits in the 10-run victory, while Ferlenda, Bell and Connor Smith added two apiece, including a solo homer by Smith in the seventh inning.

L-R’s Austin Blevins was the winning pitcher in Game 2. Bandys High graduate and Catawba Valley Community College transfer Andrew Patrick started the contest, while Brett Fulk, Jackson Reid, Ian Foggo, Michael Allen and Braden Houston all saw time on the mound after Blevins’ scoreless fourth inning.

The Bears return to action for four more home games this weekend against No. 8 Catawba. Doubleheaders will begin at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at Durham Field.

