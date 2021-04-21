 Skip to main content
Bears' Lanham earns SAC freshman of the year honors
Bears' Lanham earns SAC freshman of the year honors

  • Updated
Joshua Lanham

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Joshua Lanham, 26, was named the South Atlantic Conference’s Freshman of the Year for the 2021 season on Wednesday morning. He is the third player in program history to earn league Freshman of the Year honors.

 Photo courtesy of Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne pitcher Joshua Lanham was named the South Atlantic Conference’s Freshman of the Year and five Bears were named to the all-conference baseball team, as announced by the league Wednesday morning.

Lanham becomes the first L-R player to be named SAC Freshman of the Year since Justin Crowell in 2007 and just the third league Freshman of the Year in team history. Heading into the conference tournament, he is eighth in the nation and first in the conference with 79 strikeouts and also leads the league with an 8.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Lanham owns a 6-1 record and a 2.50 ERA to go with a 0.87 WHIP.

Joining Lanham on the First Team All-Conference is outfielder Drue Galassi, who leads the league with 14 home runs and is third in the conference in walks and fifth in runs scored. He finished the regular season with a .350 batting average and a .462 on-base percentage, while his .736 slugging percentage and 46 hits rank sixth in the league.

Fellow outfielder E.J. Ranel earned Second Team All-Conference honors, finishing the regular season with a .315 batting average. He is fifth in the league with 11 home runs and seventh with 37 runs batted in.

Starting pitcher Andrew Patrick also earned a spot on the Second Team All-Conference after allowing just 32 hits in 50 2/3 innings of work to go with a 6-2 record and a 3.02 ERA. He threw L-R’s first no-hitter since 1997 against No. 8 Catawba and allowed opponents to hit .179 on the year.

Rounding out the all-conference selections is starting pitcher Alex Shirazi, who earned an honorable mention. The Bears’ No. 1 starter finished the year with a 4-3 record and a 2.60 ERA.

All-SAC First Team OF – Drue Galassi, Lenoir-Rhyne

OF – Brandon Trammell, Tusculum

OF – Tyler Thompson, Carson-Newman

1B – Hunter Shepherd, Catawba

2B – Daulton Martin, Tusculum

SS – Jeremy Simpson, Catawba

3B – Cameron Mills, Catawba

C – Tyler Blaum, Virginia-Wise

DH – Trey Hinton, Tusculum

SP – Bryan Ketchie, Catawba

SP – Joshua Lanham, Lenoir-Rhyne

SP – Brayden Coe, Carson-Newman

RP – Brody McCullough, Wingate

All-SAC Second TeamOF – Gabe Wurtz, Virginia-Wise

OF – E.J. Ranel, Lenoir-Rhyne

OF – Lee Poteat, Catawba

1B – Benjamin Huber, Limestone

2B – Joe Butts, Catawba

SS – Bryson Ford, Tusculum

3B – Tyler Lala, Mars Hill

C – Cameron Morrison, Catawba

DH – Dylan Wilkinson, Catawba

SP – Andrew Patrick, Lenoir-Rhyne

SP – Hunter Dula, Wingate

SP – Greg Brown, Catawba

RP – Robbie Cowie, Catawba

Honorable MentionsOF – Jack Harris, Newberry

OF – Alex Cornell, Limestone

OF – Josh Evans, Limestone

1B – Luke Orr, Newberry

2B – McCann Mellett, Wingate

SS – Michael Dansky, Wingate

3B – Aidan Baur, Newberry

C – Logan McNeely, Wingate

DH – Drew Klaserner, Coker

SP – Alex Shirazi, Lenoir-Rhyne

SP –Tomas Sorcia Jr., Newberry

SP—Gunner Becker, Tusculum

RP – Mitch McCain, Tusculum

All-Defensive TeamRF – Lee Poteat, Catawba

CF – Bryce Butler, Catawba

LF – Alex Cornell, Limestone

1B – Hunter Shepherd, Catawba

2B – Lake Lybrand, Coker

SS – Jeremy Simpson, Catawba

3B – Cameron Mills, Catawba

C – Tyler Blaum, Virginia-Wise

P – Bryan Ketchie, Catawba

Player of the YearHunter Shepherd, Catawba

Pitcher of the YearBryan Ketchie, Catawba

Freshman of the YearJoshua Lanham, Lenoir-Rhyne

Coach of the YearJim Gantt, Catawba

