Bears' Lanham earns SAC freshman of the year honors

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne pitcher Joshua Lanham was named the South Atlantic Conference’s Freshman of the Year and five Bears were named to the all-conference baseball team, as announced by the league Wednesday morning.

Lanham becomes the first L-R player to be named SAC Freshman of the Year since Justin Crowell in 2007 and just the third league Freshman of the Year in team history. Heading into the conference tournament, he is eighth in the nation and first in the conference with 79 strikeouts and also leads the league with an 8.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Lanham owns a 6-1 record and a 2.50 ERA to go with a 0.87 WHIP.

Joining Lanham on the First Team All-Conference is outfielder Drue Galassi, who leads the league with 14 home runs and is third in the conference in walks and fifth in runs scored. He finished the regular season with a .350 batting average and a .462 on-base percentage, while his .736 slugging percentage and 46 hits rank sixth in the league.

Fellow outfielder E.J. Ranel earned Second Team All-Conference honors, finishing the regular season with a .315 batting average. He is fifth in the league with 11 home runs and seventh with 37 runs batted in.