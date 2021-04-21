Bears' Lanham earns SAC freshman of the year honors

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne pitcher Joshua Lanham was named the South Atlantic Conference’s Freshman of the Year and five Bears were named to the all-conference baseball team, as announced by the league Wednesday morning.
Lanham becomes the first L-R player to be named SAC Freshman of the Year since Justin Crowell in 2007 and just the third league Freshman of the Year in team history. Heading into the conference tournament, he is eighth in the nation and first in the conference with 79 strikeouts and also leads the league with an 8.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Lanham owns a 6-1 record and a 2.50 ERA to go with a 0.87 WHIP.
Joining Lanham on the First Team All-Conference is outfielder Drue Galassi, who leads the league with 14 home runs and is third in the conference in walks and fifth in runs scored. He finished the regular season with a .350 batting average and a .462 on-base percentage, while his .736 slugging percentage and 46 hits rank sixth in the league.
Fellow outfielder E.J. Ranel earned Second Team All-Conference honors, finishing the regular season with a .315 batting average. He is fifth in the league with 11 home runs and seventh with 37 runs batted in.
Starting pitcher Andrew Patrick also earned a spot on the Second Team All-Conference after allowing just 32 hits in 50 2/3 innings of work to go with a 6-2 record and a 3.02 ERA. He threw L-R’s first no-hitter since 1997 against No. 8 Catawba and allowed opponents to hit .179 on the year.
Rounding out the all-conference selections is starting pitcher Alex Shirazi, who earned an honorable mention. The Bears’ No. 1 starter finished the year with a 4-3 record and a 2.60 ERA.
All-SAC First Team OF – Drue Galassi, Lenoir-Rhyne
OF – Brandon Trammell, Tusculum
OF – Tyler Thompson, Carson-Newman
1B – Hunter Shepherd, Catawba
2B – Daulton Martin, Tusculum
SS – Jeremy Simpson, Catawba
3B – Cameron Mills, Catawba
C – Tyler Blaum, Virginia-Wise
DH – Trey Hinton, Tusculum
SP – Bryan Ketchie, Catawba
SP – Joshua Lanham, Lenoir-Rhyne
SP – Brayden Coe, Carson-Newman
RP – Brody McCullough, Wingate
All-SAC Second TeamOF – Gabe Wurtz, Virginia-Wise
OF – E.J. Ranel, Lenoir-Rhyne
OF – Lee Poteat, Catawba
1B – Benjamin Huber, Limestone
2B – Joe Butts, Catawba
SS – Bryson Ford, Tusculum
3B – Tyler Lala, Mars Hill
C – Cameron Morrison, Catawba
DH – Dylan Wilkinson, Catawba
SP – Andrew Patrick, Lenoir-Rhyne
SP – Hunter Dula, Wingate
SP – Greg Brown, Catawba
RP – Robbie Cowie, Catawba
Honorable MentionsOF – Jack Harris, Newberry
OF – Alex Cornell, Limestone
OF – Josh Evans, Limestone
1B – Luke Orr, Newberry
2B – McCann Mellett, Wingate
SS – Michael Dansky, Wingate
3B – Aidan Baur, Newberry
C – Logan McNeely, Wingate
DH – Drew Klaserner, Coker
SP – Alex Shirazi, Lenoir-Rhyne
SP –Tomas Sorcia Jr., Newberry
SP—Gunner Becker, Tusculum
RP – Mitch McCain, Tusculum
All-Defensive TeamRF – Lee Poteat, Catawba
CF – Bryce Butler, Catawba
LF – Alex Cornell, Limestone
1B – Hunter Shepherd, Catawba
2B – Lake Lybrand, Coker
SS – Jeremy Simpson, Catawba
3B – Cameron Mills, Catawba
C – Tyler Blaum, Virginia-Wise
P – Bryan Ketchie, Catawba
Player of the YearHunter Shepherd, Catawba
Pitcher of the YearBryan Ketchie, Catawba
Freshman of the YearJoshua Lanham, Lenoir-Rhyne
Coach of the YearJim Gantt, Catawba