Bears hoping to finish strong against Tusculum

Saturday’s game will likely see the Lenoir-Rhyne football team take the field for the final time in 2022, and after routing Catawba 62-10 on the road last week to snap a two-game losing streak, the Bears are looking to close out the season with a win over a formidable opponent. LR is 7-3 overall and 6-2 in South Atlantic Conference play ahead of the regular-season finale, which will see Tusculum travel to Moretz Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Pioneers are currently 8-2 overall and 6-2 in SAC play following a 34-27 loss at Mars Hill last week, but they had won six straight games prior to the defeat. And while Tusculum has won five games by double digits, it has also shown its mettle in close contests, capturing three victories by two points or less.

“I have tremendous respect for (Tusculum coach) Jerry (Odom),” LR coach Mike Jacobs said during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday. “I think Jerry does as good a job as anybody on defense — developing defense, designing and scheming defense — in our league, and they’re tough to run the ball against. But we’ve had a good week of practice.

“They do some good things, he’s got a ton of kids from Florida,” he added of the Bears’ upcoming opponent. “… His teams can always run, they have a mobile quarterback, they have two really good running backs. So tremendous respect for them as a program and know it’s gonna be a heck of a game on Saturday.”

Sophomore Tre Simmons is the Pioneers’ quarterback, and he’s a true dual-threat signal caller. In addition to completing 164 of 296 (55.4%) passes this year for 2,120 yards and 19 touchdowns, he also has 326 yards and two scores on a team-high 107 carries.

At running back, Tusculum has a three-pronged attack that includes graduate students Mekhai Johnson (96 carries for 599 yards and eight TDs) and Maurice Gomillion (77 carries for 376 yards) and sophomore Cortney Jackson (58 carries for 358 yards and five scores). But LR is coming off a game in which it limited Catawba to 86 yards on the ground, and the Bears’ defense is allowing 269.8 total yards of offense per contest, the second-best mark in the SAC.

“Really really other than the fourth quarter of the Newberry game our defense has been tremendous all year against the run,” said Jacobs. “And we’ve seen I’d argue some of the best backs in the country between (Newberry’s) Mario Anderson and the (Jordan) Terrell kid at Barton and certainly the (Tre) Stewart kid at Limestone, so we’ve done a really nice job against the run all year.”

And while the Bears haven’t run the ball well in every game, they average 150.1 rushing yards per game and have scored 26 of their 45 offensive TDs on the ground, tied with Newberry for the most rushing scores in the conference. Last week, LR finished with eight rushing TDs, including two apiece from sophomore running backs Dwayne McGee (10 carries for 78 yards) and Zyheir Dillard (12 carries for 65 yards) and sophomore quarterback Sean White (seven carries for 29 yards), the latter of whom received SAC offensive player of the week honors for the second time in 2022 after also completing 15 of 20 passes for 269 yards and a TD.

Defensively, the Bears forced three-and-outs on 10 of Catawba’s first 11 drives as they built a 34-0 advantage at the half and ultimately won a 52-point final margin. Redshirt freshman safety James Ussery was the SAC’s defensive player of the week after recording seven tackles including a tackle for loss to go with a forced fumble and a blocked punt.

All of that added up to Jacobs’ 60th career win as a head coach. In four seasons at Notre Dame College (Ohio) and three seasons at LR, he has an overall record of 60-15, making him one of only five active coaches in Division I or Division II football with a winning percentage of .800 or better.

“I’m blessed to have coached a bunch of really good players, they’re the ones that matter most,” said Jacobs. “And then have had really solid assistants that have done a fantastic job, but we think we’re just getting started.”

On Saturday, LR will honor its seniors, making an already important game even bigger. Jacobs and Co. hope to send those players out with a major victory.

“Just proud of the group, super grateful for what they’ve given LR as an institution and as a program,” said Jacobs of the Bears’ senior class. “They’re all really strong students and we’re blessed to have coached them.

“We want to make certain that we play our best every time we go out on the field,” he continued, “and regardless of if there’s something on the line or if it’s a rivalry game, we have to play well. And I do think it’s important when you have a chance to win what’s potentially your last game that you go out and you play well because I believe that springboards you into your offseason, it gives you confidence in the weight room and it gives you something to look forward to as you work towards spring football at that point.”