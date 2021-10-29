Bears hope to extend win streak against conference-leading Wingate

“I think our leaders have done a great job internally of laying real crystal clear guidelines of what’s expected of everyone at practice,” he added, “and you’ve got a team that’s playing pretty good football right now.”

Last week’s 45-3 homecoming victory over Limestone, which was preceded by a 59-0 road drubbing of Carson-Newman, was Jacobs’ 50th win as a head coach. Prior to coming to L-R last season, he was the head coach at Notre Dame College in Ohio for four years.

“I think one of the things that you can’t overlook at any level of college football anymore and really anything is consistent, loyal people, and I’ve had unbelievable assistants,” said Jacobs of reaching the 50-win mark. “Those guys do a fantastic job, they’re great teachers, and a bunch of them have been with me since I got an opportunity to become a head coach.

“... I think it just says that I’ve been able to, if I’ve done nothing else, I’ve been able to surround myself with really good people and it’s put us in the position to have a lot of success,” he continued.

Speaking of head coaches, Wingate has had the same one for 21 seasons. Joe Reich is 137-84 at the helm of the Bulldogs’ football team, and Jacobs has “a tremendous amount of respect” for how he runs his program.