Bears hope to extend win streak against conference-leading Wingate

WINGATE — The Lenoir-Rhyne football team has won four straight games against South Atlantic Conference rival Wingate, including a 44-21 victory this past spring. But a much closer contest is expected on Saturday when the Bears visit the Bulldogs, who are ranked 16th nationally in the latest American Football Coaches Association poll.
L-R has won three consecutive games and enters Saturday’s contest at 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the SAC. On the other side, Wingate is 6-1 overall, 4-0 in league play and has won all three of its home games this season.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Wingate’s Irwin Belk Stadium, the site of the Bulldogs’ 23-point loss to the Bears last season.
“I thought that our kids played extremely well,” L-R head coach Mike Jacobs said of the Bears’ previous trip to Wingate during their weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday afternoon. “I’m fortunate enough to have been around some big rivalry games and we certainly look at this that way. Our kids were as locked in from the morning when they showed up to when they got off the bus, and they played that way.
“... Sometimes a little bit of luck is involved, but we executed at an extremely high level,” he continued. “We ran the ball against a good defense and we made some plays in special teams, and in general we just played with great effort and it allowed us an opportunity to have a really nice day against a really good football team.”
In order for the Bears to have success on Saturday, they will need to slow down Wingate’s Shaw Crocker, a redshirt junior quarterback with a 63.3 completion percentage (124 of 196), 1,558 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns against four interceptions. Crocker also has 31 carries for 47 yards.
“They try to run the ball to set up throws,” said Jacobs of Wingate, whose leading rusher is another redshirt junior, Nijere Peoples. The 5-foot-10, 220-pounder has 526 yards and four TDs on 106 carries this fall.
Through the air, the Bulldogs are led by wide receiver R.J. Mobley, who has 21 receptions for 341 yards and four TDs. Fellow redshirt sophomore Kamal Desor also has 21 catches and four TDs to go with 241 receiving yards, with four other Wingate pass catchers also recording double-digit receptions thus far.
According to Jacobs, it is Wingate’s offensive line that really makes the Bulldogs go. He said he’s “as impressed with their offensive line as any group we’ve played this season.”
With that said, Jacobs has also been pleased with the play of the Bears’ defensive line all season. In fact, he believes all three levels of the defense have been playing at a high level as of late.
“We’re running to the football, we’ve created some takeaways which help field position and all that kind of stuff, gives us extra possessions,” said Jacobs. “And I think they’ve just done a really good job playing together, playing hard, trying to be physical and playing as a unit.
“The line of scrimmage is everything,” he added of the matchup with Wingate’s O-line. “Run the ball, stop the run, protect the football with all you’ve got and play fanatical special teams. Do those things — do them consistently, play for each other — and we’ll have a chance.”
L-R’s offense is spearheaded by senior QB Grayson Willingham, who has completed 157 of 257 (61.1%) passes for 1,757 yards and 14 TDs against six interceptions. Willingham also has a rushing TD, but it is freshman running back Dwyane McGee who has carried the bulk of the load for the Bears on the ground.
McGee has rushed for 1,143 yards and 15 scores this fall, and he currently ranks fourth in the nation in both categories. His 156 carries are over 100 more than the Bears’ next highest rusher, fellow freshman Jadus Davis (48 carries for 258 yards and two TDs).
With senior WR Dareke Young missing time recently due to injury, sophomore wideout Deondre Lester is now L-R’s leading receiver with 494 yards and four TDs on 41 catches. Freshman Kelin Parsons is next with 27 receptions for 288 yards and two scores.
“We’ve had really good practice habits over the last month,” said Jacobs. “... I think you can look at the Tusculum game (a 38-31 home win on Oct. 9) against a good Tusculum team, I don’t care what their record is at 4-4, but to fight through, to show grit, to win in a close game, to me that was really the turning point for our kids and I think they’ve done a fantastic job.
“I think our leaders have done a great job internally of laying real crystal clear guidelines of what’s expected of everyone at practice,” he added, “and you’ve got a team that’s playing pretty good football right now.”
Last week’s 45-3 homecoming victory over Limestone, which was preceded by a 59-0 road drubbing of Carson-Newman, was Jacobs’ 50th win as a head coach. Prior to coming to L-R last season, he was the head coach at Notre Dame College in Ohio for four years.
“I think one of the things that you can’t overlook at any level of college football anymore and really anything is consistent, loyal people, and I’ve had unbelievable assistants,” said Jacobs of reaching the 50-win mark. “Those guys do a fantastic job, they’re great teachers, and a bunch of them have been with me since I got an opportunity to become a head coach.
“... I think it just says that I’ve been able to, if I’ve done nothing else, I’ve been able to surround myself with really good people and it’s put us in the position to have a lot of success,” he continued.
Speaking of head coaches, Wingate has had the same one for 21 seasons. Joe Reich is 137-84 at the helm of the Bulldogs’ football team, and Jacobs has “a tremendous amount of respect” for how he runs his program.
“Wingate is a team that just is consistently good or really good,” said Jacobs. “What makes them that way is that they make very few mistakes, very little do you see them beat themselves with penalties or turnovers. They’re consistent, they make you grind out wins and they do a really good job evaluating talent and developing talent.