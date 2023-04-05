During the opening game of a three-game road series against UVA Wise on Saturday, the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team hit seven home runs. The Bears added four more homers in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Sunday and ended up taking Game 2 as well to extend their winning streak to seven games.

On Tuesday night, the Bears returned home and showed that they don’t need the long ball to earn a major victory. They trailed by a run early before scoring the next five runs and holding on for a 5-3 win over No. 1 North Greenville at Durham Field.

“All wins are big,” LR coach Chris Ramirez said. “Obviously, when you have a team that’s ranked number one (in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll), number two (in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll) in the country, defending national champs, that’s a team that beat us out last season, you know, it means a little more.”

The Crusaders (31-5) took a 1-0 lead when Marek Chlup led off the top of the first inning with a walk, advanced to second on a one-out walk to John Michael Faile II and scored on a double from David Lewis. Following a strikeout, Jax Cash lifted a deep fly ball to center field that appeared to be headed over the fence, but LR’s Wade Cuda jumped and reached over the wall to rob North Greenville’s designated hitter of a three-run homer and keep the deficit at one.

After LR (30-8) stranded a runner in the bottom of the first and North Greenville did the same in the top of the second, the Bears scored four runs on three hits in their second at-bat. Tyler McPeak singled to center to begin the frame before Cuda was hit by a pitch and Mason Maxwell attempted a sacrifice bunt that North Greenville starting pitcher Cole Long was unable to field, allowing LR to load the bases with no outs.

From there, a two-run single to left from Zach Evans gave the Bears a 2-1 advantage before Hickory High alumnus Bryce Stober laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Maxwell to third and Evans to second. The Crusaders’ Matthew Taubensee entered from the bullpen and promptly walked Blake Bean to load the bases again with one out, while Maxwell scored on an RBI fielder’s choice from Cole Laskowski and Evans crossed the plate with LR’s fourth run on Sal Carricato’s single to center before North Greenville finally recorded the third out.

Back-to-back doubles from McPeak and Cuda made it 5-1 in favor of the Bears before three straight LR batters were retired in the third. The next run was scored by North Greenville in the sixth on a sacrifice fly to center from Kaleb Hall that plated Jalen Vasquez, who had doubled earlier in the inning.

The Crusaders also scored a run in the seventh when Cory Bivins led off with a solo homer to left. Chlup followed with a single before stealing second and moving to third on a groundout from Pat Monteith. However, the next batter lined out to short before Chlup was tagged out at the plate by LR catcher Cole Stanford, who quickly retrieved a pitch by St. Stephens High graduate Gavin Marley that careened off the backstop and made a diving swipe at Chlup to retire the side and preserve LR’s 5-3 lead.

Although the Bears stranded two runners in the seventh and had a double play wipe out a threat in the eighth, their final two bullpen arms were up to the task. Former Maiden High standout Spencer Floyd pitched around a two-out single from Cash by striking out the side in the eighth, while Braden Houston walked Bivins with one out in the ninth before striking out the final two batters to earn his sixth save of the season.

Hickory Christian Academy product Andy Cook was the first reliever used by LR, and he recorded an inning-ending strikeout in the sixth before being replaced by Marley to begin the seventh. Earning the win was starter Joey Cobb (2-0), a North Lincoln High alum who gave up one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

“Joey’s a guy that’s been in our program all four years that I’ve been here,” said Ramirez. “He’s started before, we’ve put him in out of the bullpen, we’ve used him every way possible, but we’ve kind of been waiting on that big moment. And he’s had four good outings in a row now for us and that was a big moment for Joey. Competed like crazy, he’s really tough to hit when he’s in the zone, and he gave us a great start, which is what we needed tonight.”

McPeak and Carricato led the Bears with two hits apiece, while Cuda, Evans, Bean and Maxwell each finished with one. On the other side, North Greenville received two hits each from Chlup and Bivins and one apiece from Lewis, Cash and Vasquez.

Long (0-2) took the loss for North Greenville after surrendering four runs (two earned) on three hits with one strikeout, no walks and a hit batsman in 1 1/3 innings. Taubensee lasted 1 2/3 innings, while Cooper Sain pitched two innings, Matthew Murphy recorded four outs and Carter Dierdorf registered five outs.

“It’s not one player, we’re deep,” said Ramirez of the key to his team’s success during its current eight-game winning streak. “Everybody through the lineup is good, all the defenders on the field, all those pitchers, the starters and the relievers. So it’s never one guy and I think everybody has just been locked in and playing it one game at a time and it’s been a good run for sure.”

LR returns to South Atlantic Conference play when it hosts Tusculum on Friday at 5 p.m. before playing two games against the Pioneers on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, North Greenville looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it hosts Young Harris tonight at 6 p.m. before resuming Conference Carolinas action on Thursday at 3 p.m. with a home doubleheader against Chowan.