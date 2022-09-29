Bears hit the road for battle with UVA Wise

WISE, Va. — All three losses for the Lenoir-Rhyne football team in 2021 came on the road, and one of those defeats came at the hands of UVA Wise. The Bears lost 35-28 to the Cavaliers a season ago, evening the all-time series between the squads at a game apiece.

LR had never faced UVA Wise prior to the 2019 season, when they routed the Cavs 63-6 on homecoming at Moretz Stadium. But after a disappointing loss in last year’s meeting that included three turnovers — all on interceptions — the 19th-ranked Bears will be looking for some payback during Friday's South Atlantic Conference matchup at Carl Smith Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m., but was moved up to Friday at 3 p.m. due to forecasted rain and storms across the southeast. Thus, LR had to alter its preparation and travel schedule.

“Tuesday was normal for us. They had approached us about potentially moving the game due to some concerns with flooding in their area when there is heavy rainfall, so we thought it was best to move in general as well,” LR coach Mike Jacobs said of UVA Wise’s decision to move the game up during the Bears' weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday. He added that Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices were normal, while today’s practice will be lighter than usual before the team makes part of the trip tonight and arrives on Friday.

LR (3-1, 2-0 SAC) played what Jacobs called its most complete game of the season in last Saturday’s 34-13 victory over Carson-Newman. He was impressed with the Bears’ play in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — and was happy with the way his team “really finished it off in the fourth quarter with the way we ran the football.”

The Bears hope to run the football well again on Friday, as UVA Wise (1-3, 0-2) is tied with Barton for the top-ranked pass defense in the conference at 124.8 yards per game. That includes four interceptions, all by sophomore defensive back Robert Carter, who is also tied for fourth on the team in tackles with 14.

LR sophomore quarterback Sean White has put together back-to-back strong performances, completing 38 of 62 (61.3%) of his passes over the past two weeks for 499 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception. His only pick came when the intended wide receiver slipped.

Jacobs said that other than the interception White threw when his intended target lost his footing, “he’s been very particular with the football and he’s done a great job protecting it. He’s been highly efficient and (I’m) just really pleased to see him having some success and playing the way he’s playing, and it’s helped us play significantly better football.”

In addition, sophomore running back Dwayne McGee finished with over 100 rushing yards for the second straight game last week, gobbling up 108 yards and a score on 20 carries. Fellow sophomore Jadus Davis was also effective, amassing 37 yards and a TD on nine carries.

“Any time that you get into what they call the four-minute situation where you’re trying to bleed a little bit of the clock and everybody in the stadium kind of knows you’re gonna run it, if you can come off the football and latch blocks and still gain yardage, I think it says a lot about the character of the team,” said Jacobs, whose team rushed for more than 90 yards in the fourth quarter against Carson-Newman. “And I thought we did that midway through the third quarter and then all the way through the fourth quarter on Saturday night, and it certainly helped attribute to our victory.”

Junior wide receiver Deondre Lester was the Bears’ top pass catcher last week with 93 yards on seven receptions, and his 102 career catches rank 10th all-time at LR. According to Jacobs, the Bears “talk a lot about complementary football in our program and how you’ve got to run the ball to pass it, you’ve got to pass it to open up the box a little bit.”

He added that Lester has “been super consistent since the first day we got on campus” and his presence has allowed others to receive more touches. Against Carson-Newman, eight different players caught passes for LR.

Speaking of the passing game, UVA Wise has a solid one. The Cavs are ranked second in the SAC at 232 passing yards per game, although they have also thrown seven interceptions.

Redshirt junior QB Lendon Redwine has completed 85 of 147 (57.8%) passes for 900 yards, three TDs and six interceptions for the Cavs, who have two receivers with 20-plus receptions. Redshirt sophomore Dorien Goddard has 20 catches for 276 yards and a score, while redshirt senior Markel Harrison has 25 catches for 220 yards.

“It’s just gonna be a good football game,” said Jacobs, who pointed out that UVA Wise has “done a nice job running the football and mixing that in with all their RPO (run-pass option) offense and so they’ve moving the football up and down the field on folks.”

Jacobs also said that the Cavs “do a great job” on the defensive side of the ball. “They move quite a bit up front and so they try to get in different gaps through different ways. They’re gonna pressure more than most teams we’ve seen so far this year and they’re good, they’ve got good athletes.”

And while LR is hoping for a better result than last year, Jacobs cautions against putting “too much into the opponent.” The Bears have to focus on being their best selves rather than on who they’re playing against.

“Our kids are keenly aware that we’re going up there and we have a lot to play for,” said Jacobs. “Our season’s still young and we want to make sure that we put our best foot forward when we hit that field tomorrow.”