Bears hire Barringer as new volleyball coach

Barringer's 2018 squad achieved William Peace's first-ever conference championship title in any sport as the Pacers went 24-6 overall and 15-1 in the USA South Athletic Conference. The following year, William Peace went 24-8 and 12-4 in league play, was a perfect 7-0 in USA South matches and won the East Division during the 2020 COVID season. Most recently, the Pacers produced a 12-4 record in conference play in 2021 and earned a top three finish in the league.

A standout student-athlete in her own right, Barringer graduated from Averett University in 2015 and earned a master's in business administration in 2017 while serving as a graduate assistant coach. Barringer was the USA South Conference Woman of the Year in 2015 and also earned the Don Scalf Award which is given to the top female in the league. Barringer was an AVCA All-American in 2014 and a four-time all-conference selection as a setter. She was named all-region in 2014 and twice made all-state. Barringer is second in Averett history in career assists with 4,654 and the Cougars won at least 20 matches in each of her four seasons. Barringer was elected to the Averett Athletics Hall of Fame in October 2020.