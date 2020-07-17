Bears have 5 swimmers earn scholar All-American recognition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America recently named 1,479 swimmers and divers to the Scholar All-American Team for the 2019-20 season, and five Lenoir-Rhyne swimmers earned the distinction.
The award recognizes students who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship. Selections were drawn from 209 colleges and universities.
On the women’s side, Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kimberly Scheiber, Lisa Boernigen (honorable mention) and Lauren Rutherford (honorable mention) were selected, while Micah McRea and Alex Ballard (honorable mention) earned the distinction from the men’s program.
Among women’s teams, Denison University led the way with 17 first-team selections followed by the University of Louisville and the University of Virginia with 16 each. Queens University of Charlotte also tallied 16 first-team selections to lead Division II, while Cumberlands (15) and Indian River State College (12) led the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and National Junior College Athletic Association, respectively.
Emory University placed 18 men on the first team to lead the standings, one more than the University of Texas. The University of Indianapolis’ 15 selections represented the most men from one program in Division II. Among NAIA men’s programs, SCAD-Savannah, Keiser and Saint Ambrose set the pace with 10 selections each. That was the same as Southwestern Oregon Community College, which led all NJCAA men’s programs.
The award winners studied a multitude of subjects ranging from A (Accounting) to Z (Zoology). Business majors accounted for just under 14% of all award winners. They were followed by Engineering (all fields) and Biology at 9% each. Fully, one-third of all award winners are pursuing a major in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) field.
In addition to 209 teams receiving first-team selections, 97 programs placed one swimmer or diver on the All-America Second Team roster. These student-athletes have similarly achieved a GPA of 3.50 and achieved a “B” time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier. In total, 282 teams placed at least one individual on the first or second teams.
