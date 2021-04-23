Bears fall in SAC tourney opener

KODAK, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team saw its late rally fall short as the Bears lost to Coker 4-2 in the first round of the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Pilot Flying J Championship on Thursday at Smokies Stadium. L-R entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed, but the seventh-seeded Cobras were too much for the Bears in Round 1.

Coker’s Jackson Williams put the designated visiting squad up 2-0 thanks to a two-run home run in the second inning, while a two-run double from Cory Listing doubled the Cobras’ advantage in the following frame.

Alex Sharazi allowed all four runs for L-R (23-18) in two-plus innings before giving way to Joshua Lanham, who tossed six innings of scoreless, two-hit relief with 11 strikeouts and one walk. Joey Cobb pitched the final inning for the Bears.

On the other side, Coker (16-20) got eight innings from starting pitcher Aaron Mitchell, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Griffin Hollifield entered from the bullpen to begin the ninth inning before Tanner Wofford recorded the final out for his first save of the season.