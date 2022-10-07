Bears face Limestone in battle of league unbeatens

Entering Week 6 of the college football season, only two of the 12 teams in the South Atlantic Conference are undefeated in league play. Those squads face off Saturday in Hickory as Lenoir-Rhyne hosts Limestone in a matchup of SAC Piedmont Division foes.

Each team sports a winning streak, with 14th-ranked LR having won three straight to improve to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the SAC and Limestone boasting a four-game winning streak that also has the Saints at 4-1 and 3-0. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Moretz Stadium, where the Bears are 2-1 in 2022.

LR coach Mike Jacobs spoke about last week’s 42-10 road win over UVA Wise during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday. The contest was moved up from Saturday to Friday due to impending rain and storms from Hurricane Ian, and Jacobs said he’s “proud of all of our kids” for the way they responded to the change.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever had a game moved due to a hurricane, so a little bit shorter week than normal with moving the game to Friday,” said Jacobs. “But I thought our kids showed up, especially our defense, and were really dominant from start to finish.”

The Bears held UVA Wise to 227 yards of offense (123 passing, 104 rushing), and they also recorded three interceptions as sophomore Jon Ross Maye, redshirt junior Percy King and graduate student Damien Savage all picked off passes in the second half. LR’s special teams unit had another big day as well, with senior Ryan Carter returning a punt 53 yards for a touchdown and sophomore Andre Jefferson blocking a punt.

“We spend an exorbitant amount of time in practice on them,” said Jacobs of his team’s approach to special teams. “We truly believe they’re the third phase. Our guys have done a great job buying in to the scheme and what we’re looking to do on each of those. … They’ve been really particular with it and any time you can swing momentum in a game it’s a huge benefit to you and your team.”

The Bears are currently tied for second in NCAA Division II in blocked kicks with five, which includes three blocked punts. And according to Jacobs, LR’s defensive coaching staff of co-defensive coordinators Shawn Chaffee and Aaron Foster, linebackers coach Caleb Padilla and defensive graduate assistant Guam Lee “have just done a great job.”

“They’ve got really strong relationships with their players and their kids like to play hard for them and they’ve done a great job game planning,” said Jacobs, who added that the players have “bought in and are playing extremely hard, and our depth’s been really beneficial for us as well.”

This week, LR will need to stop the run. Limestone boasts the conference’s leading rusher in sophomore Tre Stewart, a Winston-Salem native who has 89 carries for 768 yards and nine touchdowns. Stewart has also displayed good hands in the passing game, catching 14 balls for 147 yards and a score.

“Tre’s been an unbelievable player for them, he’s done a great job this year,” said Jacobs. “Their offensive line is much improved in my opinion, and he’s been getting the ball downhill and they’ve had a ton of success running the football.”

The Saints have used two quarterbacks in every game this season, with graduate student John Seter and sophomore Dustin Noller both seeing time under center. Seter has completed 58 of 104 (55.8%) passes for 713 yards and seven scores, while Noller is 34-of-63 (54%) passing for 512 yards and four TDs.

“I feel like they’re playing the hot hand a little bit,” said Jacobs of Limestone’s two-QB system. “… What you’re seeing is a team that’s committed to running the football, they’re doing a really nice with that. The quarterbacks I won’t say are managing it, but they’re certainly building off the run and that’s where they’ve had most of their success. So I haven’t seen much of the game plan change regardless of who’s in the game, they’re gonna come out and do their thing and try to run the ball and some play-action pass.”

On the other side, LR sophomore QB Sean White has looked more and more comfortable each week. In the victory over UVA Wise, he completed 11 of 17 passes for 174 yards and two TDs and hooked up with eight different receivers, led by sophomore Jordan Payne’s 62-yard scoring reception in the opening quarter.

“He’s not locking in on one guy, he’s taking what defenses give him, he’s spreading the ball around,” said Jacobs of White. “I think it speaks volumes to our wide receiver room too because that’s an uber-talented room and those guys don’t complain. … They love to see each other’s success, they build each other up, and I’m just really excited with where they’re at and us being more efficient in the pass game has helped us run the football better as well.”

The Bears had 134 yards on the ground last week, with sophomore Dwayne McGee amassing 80 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. His six rushing TDs rank second in the SAC behind only the aforementioned Stewart.

Jacobs said that Limestone coach Mike Furrey is “a guy I have a lot of respect for.” Not only that, but Saints defensive coordinator Joe Staab was on Jacobs’ staff during his time at Notre Dame College in Ohio and also has Division I coaching experience, having served under Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan the previous two years.

“There’s a lot of familiarity with their staff and they’ve done a tremendous job,” said Jacobs of Limestone’s coaches. “They’ve got those kids playing really hard, they’re believing that they can win, and you’re seeing that each week. It’s gonna be a heck of a game on Saturday.

“It’s gonna be a fantastic day and we talk each week, we talk about tune out the noise,” he added. “Whether it’s good noise or bad noise, tune it out, focus on the mission, and that’s to be 1-0 each week. Daily improvement, incremental improvement each day gives you a chance every Saturday, and I think our kids have done a really good job with that. We’ve increased our practice habits, I’ve been really happy with the way our guys have practiced.”