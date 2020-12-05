 Skip to main content
Bears drop season opener at Anderson
Bears drop season opener at Anderson

  • Updated
Lenoir-Rhyne Bears

ANDERSON, S.C. — Facing an Anderson team that won 26 games a season ago and was tabbed to finish second in the South Atlantic Conference this season, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team battled for 40 minutes and came up just short, losing 70-64 on Saturday afternoon at the Abney Center.

Emily Harman had 20 points and six rebounds in her debut for the Bears (0-1, 0-1 SAC), while Hanna McClung had 13 points and Tatum McBride chipped in 11 points.

The Trojans (3-1, 3-1) won their sixth straight head-to-head matchup with L-R, and have won 17 of the past 18 meetings overall. Meanwhile, the Bears lost for the eighth time in their past 11 season openers.

Nevertheless, L-R shot well from 3-point range, making 11 of 21 attempts (52.4%). The Bears jumped out to a 26-11 lead after the first quarter, but trailed 38-36 at halftime despite a late 3-pointer from McClung.

After rebounding to build a 54-52 advantage through three quarters, L-R lost by a final margin of six points. The Trojans led by as many as nine points with 4:45 remaining in the final period and never allowed the Bears to cut the deficit below four.

The Bears visit Limestone on Monday at 2 p.m., while Anderson travels to Carson-Newman on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

