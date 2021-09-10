Bears, Crusaders play to 1-1 tie

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team hosted North Greenville in its home opener on Wednesday night. After 110 minutes of battling both their opponents and the weather, the Bears settled for a 1-1 tie at the Moretz Sports Complex.

The 11th-ranked team in Division II according to the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, L-R (1-0-1) received its only goal from freshman Evan O’Leary, who scored her second goal in her first collegiate start. Both Kara Gavaghan and Ria Acton were credited with assists on the play, while Bears goalkeeper Grayson Cameron made five saves.

Following L-R’s goal — which came early in the second half — the Crusaders (0-1-2) evened the score on a goal from Megan Biehl fewer than eight minutes later. Kayla Cruse registered the assist for North Greenville, which also got six saves from Lizzy Luzzi in goal.

The Bears outshot the Crusaders 33-9, including a 7-6 edge in shots on goal. Seven L-R players played all 90 minutes of regulation and both 10-minute overtime periods, with a pair of delays also taking place. A 48-minute lightning delay occurred midway through the second half, while an 18-minute delay followed in the second overtime when the lights at the stadium went out.

L-R visits No. 4 Florida Tech tonight at 7 p.m., while North Greenville is at Chowan on Saturday at noon.