Bears continue program-best start in men’s lacrosse

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team is off to a historic start. Over their first six contests — all victories — the fifth-ranked Bears have defeated three top-15 squads. Belmont Abbey was ranked 13th when L-R defeated it 14-11 earlier this season, while Limestone was ranked 12th before falling 16-7 at the hands of the Bears two weeks later.

This past Saturday, the Bears grabbed their first road win of the season over a top-15 team, beating No. 12 Queens 15-7 in Charlotte to improve to 6-0 for the first time in program history. Prior to this season, L-R had never won more than four straight games to start a season.

Trailing 2-1 after the first quarter, L-R outscored the Royals (3-3, 3-1) 5-1 in the second, 3-1 in the third and 6-3 in the fourth to also improve to 4-0 in the South Atlantic Conference. Eric Dickinson led the Bears with four goals, while Myles Moffat had three to go with two apiece from Will Canata and Toron Eccleston and one each from Kyle Hatcher, Colten McCracken, Bryce Reece and Nick Nies.

Dickinson also had four assists, while Moffat had three and Canata and Eccleston added one apiece. John Paulus went 7-for-10 in faceoffs for L-R, and Zach Bodeau went 8-for-14 with six ground balls. Victor Powell caused five turnovers and grabbed three ground balls.