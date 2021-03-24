Bears continue program-best start in men’s lacrosse

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team is off to a historic start. Over their first six contests — all victories — the fifth-ranked Bears have defeated three top-15 squads. Belmont Abbey was ranked 13th when L-R defeated it 14-11 earlier this season, while Limestone was ranked 12th before falling 16-7 at the hands of the Bears two weeks later.
This past Saturday, the Bears grabbed their first road win of the season over a top-15 team, beating No. 12 Queens 15-7 in Charlotte to improve to 6-0 for the first time in program history. Prior to this season, L-R had never won more than four straight games to start a season.
Trailing 2-1 after the first quarter, L-R outscored the Royals (3-3, 3-1) 5-1 in the second, 3-1 in the third and 6-3 in the fourth to also improve to 4-0 in the South Atlantic Conference. Eric Dickinson led the Bears with four goals, while Myles Moffat had three to go with two apiece from Will Canata and Toron Eccleston and one each from Kyle Hatcher, Colten McCracken, Bryce Reece and Nick Nies.
Dickinson also had four assists, while Moffat had three and Canata and Eccleston added one apiece. John Paulus went 7-for-10 in faceoffs for L-R, and Zach Bodeau went 8-for-14 with six ground balls. Victor Powell caused five turnovers and grabbed three ground balls.
L-R held a 50-35 advantage in shots and a 36-14 edge in shots on goal. The Bears grabbed 35 ground balls as compared to 20 for the Royals, extending their overall winning streak to 10 games dating back to last season.
The Bears put their perfect record on the line tonight at Newberry. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
<&underline>Lenoir-Rhyne takes three of four from Anderson</&underline>
Although the Bears had a season-high seven-game winning streak snapped on the road this past weekend in Anderson, South Carolina, they still took three of four games from the Trojans to move to 14-7 overall and 11-5 in SAC play. Following an 11-0 win in six innings in the opening game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Bears won Game 2 by a 9-5 final before also winning the opener of Sunday’s twin bill by a 2-0 score. In Sunday’s nightcap, Lenoir-Rhyne fell by a 5-4 final.
Anderson is now 9-11 overall and 7-9 in the SAC. L-R hosts Mars Hill for four games this weekend, with doubleheaders beginning at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
SOFTBALL
<&underline>Lenoir-Rhyne sweeps doubleheader at Mars Hill</&underline>
The Bears swept a road doubleheader against the Lions this past Saturday in Mars Hill. Following a 10-2 victory in Game 1, Lenoir-Rhyne won Game 2 by a 5-4 score in nine innings.
After dropping Mars Hill to 11-14 overall and 2-10 in the SAC, the Bears (12-6, 8-4 SAC) hosted a doubleheader against Catawba on Tuesday before visiting 15th-ranked Young Harris for a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
<&underline>Lenoir-Rhyne wins final two home games</&underline>
The Bears defeated Carson-Newman this past Friday and Lincoln Memorial this past Saturday, with both wins coming at home in Hickory. Lenoir-Rhyne defeated Carson-Newman in three sets (25-20, 25-20, 25-17) and Lincoln Memorial in four (26-24, 18-25, 25-12, 25-18).
Having now completed its home slate for the 2020-21 season, L-R (4-3, 4-3 SAC) travels to Coker tonight at 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
<&underline>Queens 21, Lenoir-Rhyne 5</&underline>
The sixth-ranked Royals were too much for the visiting Bears this past Saturday in Charlotte, outscoring them 14-2 in the opening half and 7-3 in the second half at Dickson Field. Lenoir-Rhyne’s goal scorers were Cathleen Gaffney and Kaitlyn Cavanaugh with two apiece and Kaitlyn Lehman with one.
Queens is now 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the SAC, while L-R is 2-3 and 1-1 entering today’s road contest at Newberry, which begins at 3 p.m.