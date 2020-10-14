Bears Club auction to take place in November

The Lenoir-Rhyne Bears Club has officially announced that the annual auction (formerly gala) will take place from Monday, Nov. 2, through Monday, Nov. 16. Due to the event limitations caused by COVID-19, the auction will be fully online this year at www.lrbears.com/auction (the link is not live yet).

The online bidding process will be very simple and the two-week period of time will allow for some fun and competitive bidding. There will be over 150 items this year in the auction including vacations, unique experiences, autographed Kyle Dugger memorabilia and much more. Stay tuned over the next couple of weeks as Lenoir-Rhyne unveils the items on the website as they come in.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to raise more money for student-athlete scholarships than ever before with our auction," said Sr. Associate Athletics Director Aaron Bessey. "Normally with it being an in-person event, it limits those who can bid to only those in attendance at the gala. This year is special because everyone everywhere will have the chance to bid on our over 150 incredible auction items."

This will be the only Bears Club fundraiser this semester, so alumni, parents, staff, students and the community are encouraged to take part in the bidding. The Hanley Painter Golf Tournament has been moved to Friday, April 9, in conjunction with the homecoming football game on Saturday, April 10, against Catawba.