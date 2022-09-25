Bears clip Eagles, win 34-13 to start 2-0 in SAC play

For more than three decades beginning in 1979, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team didn’t win a single game against Carson-Newman. But oh how times have changed.

The 18th-ranked Bears defeated the Eagles for the fifth year in a row on Saturday night at Moretz Stadium, matching their longest winning streak in the history of the long-standing rivalry. LR’s 34-13 victory over Carson-Newman was its 10th in the past 11 meetings and its 12th in the last 15 matchups between the South Atlantic Conference foes.

Carson-Newman entered Saturday’s contest averaging a SAC-best 245 rushing yards per game, but LR held the Eagles to 104 yards on 32 carries. The Bears also limited Carson-Newman to 110 passing yards and won the turnover battle for the first time in 2022, recording no giveaways while receiving a pair of interceptions — including a pick-six — from redshirt junior linebacker Percy King.

“I can’t say enough about our defensive football staff,” LR coach Mike Jacobs said. “... Those guys put together a great game plan and then they got their kids ready to execute and they were ready to play. Carson-Newman presents some challenges, they didn’t give us as many option looks as we maybe thought, and I think that’s because we did a great job defensing that stuff. I’m just super pleased with our defense and proud of how those guys prepared and played.”

“We’re priding ourselves on stopping the run and then when the ball’s in the air we go and get it, so that’s what we did tonight and that allowed me to get two interceptions as well,” added King. “So my upfront guys, Zeke (Ezekiel) Campbell, Rashad Yelding, Andre Jefferson, all those guys, we appreciate them.”

LR (3-1, 2-0 SAC) went three-and-out to open the contest before Carson-Newman put together a 10-play drive. However, the Eagles’ initial series ultimately stalled at the Bears’ 13-yard line and they had to settle for a 30-yard field goal from Nate Craft just over six minutes in.

The Bears countered with a 10-play drive of their own that took over five minutes off the clock. Nonetheless, they too settled for a 30-yard field goal from Johnathan Medlin at the 3:38 mark of the opening quarter.

After forcing the Eagles (1-3, 0-2) to punt on their next possession, LR used the play-action pass to perfection on its subsequent drive. Sophomore quarterback Sean White connected with Deondre Lester for a 26-yard gain, found Lester again for a 20-yard completion moments later and ended the six-play, 75-yard sequence with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Malik Simmons early in the second quarter.

Following punts by both teams, Carson-Newman’s Ivan Corbin was picked off by King on the second play of the Eagles’ ensuing series. King returned the interception 31 yards for a TD to make it 17-3 in favor of the Bears less than five minutes into the second period.

“They had to roll out, we’ve been working that all week,” said King. “And so the D-line got great pressure, I know that Zeke Campbell, he told me he had forced it so shout out to him, appreciate it. But he (Corbin) had to roll out to the flat and I know that play high to low, Coach (Caleb) Padilla’s been preaching that this whole week, so as soon as I saw the ball I dropped back and got the interception.”

“You talk about game changers, any time not only can you get the extra series by having the turnover but when you can score as well, that’s huge,” added Jacobs. “And he did that once or twice last year and he did it in the spring season, so he’s a guy that’s done a nice job. He’s long, he’s rangy, and I’m just really proud of the way he’s playing right now.”

LR wasn’t done, as Carson-Newman turned the ball over on downs when TJ King was stopped by the Bears’ Saige Ley and Zeke Nance after a gain of a yard on fourth-and-2 from the LR 33, giving the ball back to the home team. On the 10th play of the following drive, Medlin nailed a 29-yard field goal to put the Bears up 20-3 with 2:01 to play in the first half.

Percy King again picked off Corbin and returned the ball 17 yards to the Eagles’ 45 with just over a minute remaining in the half, but LR ended up punting the ball back to Carson-Newman, which ran out the clock and headed into the locker room facing a 17-point deficit.

The Eagles were able to get back within two scores on a 46-yard field goal from Craft on the opening drive of the third quarter, but LR responded later in the period with an eight-play, 77-yard drive that ended when Jadus Davis scored from 5 yards out. The Bears also crossed the goal line at the 8:45 mark of the final period when Dwayne McGee broke loose for a 30-yard run that pushed the advantage to 34-6.

Carson-Newman’s lone TD of the game came on its last possession. An eight-play, 75-yard drive ended with Braxton Westfield catching a 2-yard pass from Corbin in the back corner of the end zone, and from there LR was able to run out the clock by keeping the ball on the ground and picking up its 15th, 16th and 17th first downs of the night.

“Basically my job is to get the ball in the hands of the playmakers and the O-line did a great job of protecting me and giving me time to do that,” said White, who completed 17 of 28 passes for 208 yards. “And the whole game we had a lot of protection, I had plenty of time to throw the ball and it led to some big plays.”

White’s scoring strike to Simmons represented only the second reception of the latter’s college career — both catches have gone for TDs — and seven others also hauled in passes for the Bears. Lester had 93 yards on seven receptions, while Ryan Carter finished with three catches for 42 yards and John Godwin had 19 yards on two grabs.

“As we try to get easy throws for him, as we try to get him comfortable in the pocket early, he’s got all the arm talent in the world ... with the last two weeks he’s thrown for almost 500 yards and he’s done a really nice job for us keeping the offense moving,” said Jacobs of White. “He made a couple critical third-down throws early in this game in the first half that I thought were big keys to keep drives going and I’m just proud of the way he keeps growing and improving each week.”

Dwayne McGee surpassed the century mark for the second week in a row after amassing 108 yards on 20 carries, with Davis adding nine carries for 37 yards. Meanwhile, Jon Ross Maye and Jefferson led the defense with seven tackles apiece; Jefferson also had a tackle for loss and a sack, while Dominique Davis registered two tackles for loss and a sack and Yelding also had two tackles for loss.

“I’m having a great time,” said Percy King of playing alongside the other linebackers on LR’s roster. “We’ve got Jon Ross Maye, we’ve got Dominique Davis, we’ve got Devin Hibbitt, we’ve got Na'shawn Biggs, so we’ve just got some depth all around. Saige Ley made a play today, big hit, forced fumble, so collectively as a group we can put anybody in and the rotation doesn’t stop, the play doesn’t stop. So I’m having a whole bunch of fun putting all my trust in those guys and they show up.”

Carson-Newman’s leading rusher was TJ King with 66 yards on 13 carries, while Corbin completed 12 of 24 passes and Korey Waters had three catches for 42 yards. However, top receiver Westfield was held to 34 yards on five receptions.

“We trust the guys on the outside,” said Percy King of limiting Westfield’s production. “Chris Brown, C’Darius Kelley, they put the locks on ‘em. It’s good to see our D-line’s getting pressure as well so we get the jump balls, T.J. Blanding was in on them too. We just started reading them and knowing that he’s their top guy and he’s their No. 1, so we start cheating a little bit, continuing to key on it.”

“That’s been the story all season so far is just our defense has been a pretty strong core for our team and it’s given the offense a chance to get the ball in good situations,” added White. “We had great turnovers today that led to a pick-six and some great field position for us, so it’s great to have a great defense that locks the offense down like that.”

LR visits UVA Wise next Saturday at 3 p.m. before returning home to face Limestone on Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. On the other side, the Eagles host No. 10 Newberry next Saturday at 1 p.m. before traveling to Tusculum on Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m.