Bears clean up again, collect 8 more weekly awards

After having a total of nine student-athletes earn weekly awards from the South Atlantic Conference last week, Lenoir-Rhyne added eight more weekly awards this week. Three football players, two men’s lacrosse players and one athlete apiece from softball, volleyball and women’s track received player of the week honors for the Bears.

In football, L-R swept the SAC AstroTurf Player of the Week awards for games played during Week 3 of the spring season. Quarterback Grayson Willingham, a senior from Matthews, was the SAC Football Offensive Player of the Week after completing 22 of 27 passes (81.5%) for 309 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears’ 44-13 win over Barton.

Joining Willingham from the football team was Jon Ross Maye, who was named the SAC Football Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. A freshman from Johns Creek, Georgia, Maye had 11 tackles (eight solo), three tackles for loss and a sack while also blocking a Barton field goal attempt.

Rounding out the Bears’ gridiron contingent was senior kicker Chase Allbaugh, who picked up SAC Football Special Teams Player of the Week. A native of Tallahassee, Florida, Allbaugh converted all three of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra points, accounting for 13 of L-R’s points against Barton while extending his streak of consecutive extra points made to 104.