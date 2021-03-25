Bears clean up again, collect 8 more weekly awards

After having a total of nine student-athletes earn weekly awards from the South Atlantic Conference last week, Lenoir-Rhyne added eight more weekly awards this week. Three football players, two men’s lacrosse players and one athlete apiece from softball, volleyball and women’s track received player of the week honors for the Bears.
In football, L-R swept the SAC AstroTurf Player of the Week awards for games played during Week 3 of the spring season. Quarterback Grayson Willingham, a senior from Matthews, was the SAC Football Offensive Player of the Week after completing 22 of 27 passes (81.5%) for 309 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears’ 44-13 win over Barton.
Joining Willingham from the football team was Jon Ross Maye, who was named the SAC Football Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. A freshman from Johns Creek, Georgia, Maye had 11 tackles (eight solo), three tackles for loss and a sack while also blocking a Barton field goal attempt.
Rounding out the Bears’ gridiron contingent was senior kicker Chase Allbaugh, who picked up SAC Football Special Teams Player of the Week. A native of Tallahassee, Florida, Allbaugh converted all three of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra points, accounting for 13 of L-R’s points against Barton while extending his streak of consecutive extra points made to 104.
Eric Dickinson grabbed SAC Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week after tallying three goals and a ground ball in L-R’s 22-8 victory over Anderson last week as part of a 2-0 week for the Bears. The senior attacker from Charlotte also had four goals, three ground balls and one caused turnover in a 15-7 win over Queens.
Teammate Victor Powell, a freshman defender, was instrumental in securing the Bears’ victories over Anderson and Queens as well. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native, who nabbed SAC Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week, had five caused turnovers, four ground balls and one assist on the week.
Senior catcher/second baseman Kylee Leonhardt was the SAC Softball Player of the Week after helping L-R win three of four games over the weekend. The Lincolnton native finished with a .667 batting average after going 10-for-15 at the plate with a 1.400 slugging percentage, three home runs, eight RBIs and six runs scored.
Taylor Prall was another weekly honoree for L-R, as the senior outside hitter earned SAC Volleyball Player of the Week honors after tallying 18 kills, 10 digs and one assist in a sweep of Carson-Newman and 26 kills, 15 digs and one ace in a four-set victory over Lincolnton Memorial. Overall, the Tipp City, Ohio, native averaged 6.29 kills per set and 3.57 digs per set to go with a .365 hitting percentage.
The final weekly award winner for the Bears for athletic events held last week was senior middle-distance runner Kylie Dahlberg, who was named SAC Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week for the second week in a row. She placed first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 11:09.25 during the L-R Bears Open, posting the No. 1 time in the country for Division II despite having never competed in the event prior to last weekend.