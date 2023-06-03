ROCK HILL, S.C. — A pair of Lenoir-Rhyne student-athletes were honored by the South Atlantic Conference on Friday, with softball player Morgan Beeler and baseball player Andrew Patrick receiving 2023 SAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards. Beeler is a senior pitcher from Ocean Isle Beach, while Patrick is a redshirt senior pitcher from Catawba.

The SAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award is presented annually to one student-athlete in each of the conference’s championship sports and is voted on by the SAC’s Faculty Athletic Representatives Committee. The winners are selected based on their achievements in academics, athletics, service and leadership.

Beeler posted a 3.85 GPA while studying exercise science. She was named to the LR President’s List during the fall semesters of her freshman, sophomore and junior years and the Dean’s List during the fall and spring semesters of her sophomore, junior and senior years.

Beeler was also a member of the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll all four years. In addition, she was a member of Chi Alpha Sigma, an honor society for student-athletes who excel both on and off the field of competition.

An eight-time SAC Pitcher of the Week, Beeler was voted as the conference’s pitcher of the week four times during the 2023 season alone. She led the league in wins and strikeouts while finishing third in ERA (2.38) to land SAC Pitcher of the Year honors.

Beeler was also named the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association’s Regional Pitcher of the Year as a senior while earning a spot on the National Pitcher of the Year ballot after finishing with a 23-5 record, five saves and 204 strikeouts in her 179 1/3 innings. Furthermore, she was named to the Tucci/National Fastpitch Coaches Association National Pitcher of the Year Watchlist following a season in which she tossed her second career no-hitter.

Off the field, Beeler has been an active member of the LR community. She has volunteered with the Bears Leadership Academy while also taking part in youth camps, winter skills camps, Operation Christmas Child, the Fall Friendly Softball Tournament and LR athletic events. Additionally, she has participated in 828 Day in Hickory to benefit the community.

As for Patrick, he recently graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History, posting a 4.0 GPA in the process. He is also pursuing a master’s degree in teaching.

Prior to his time at LR, Patrick attended Catawba Valley Community College, where he was named an Academic All-American. After transferring to LR, he made the Dean’s List during the fall semesters of 2020 and 2021 and the President’s List during the spring 2021 semester while also being inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, an honor society for student-athletes with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

After throwing the first no-hitter for the Bears’ baseball team since 1994 as a redshirt sophomore, Patrick was named the SAC, Southeast Region and National Pitcher of the Week. He was also a second team all-conference starting pitcher for three consecutive seasons.

As a senior, Patrick was voted the SAC Pitcher of the Week for the week of March 28. He finished the year with a 6-2 record and a 3.31 ERA after walking just 29 batters in 68 innings and coming in second in the conference in strikeouts (89).

In addition to his efforts on the field, Patrick has also been an active member in the community. He volunteered with LR Campus Beautification, Kids Day and 828 Day in Hickory, and he also took part in various Olivet Baptist Preschool events.

Not only that, but Patrick was also a youth ministry leader at Olivet Baptist and he led a teamwide Bible study for one hour per week while playing for the Bears.

Other finalists for the SAC Softball Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award were Limestone’s Caroline Ruth, Tusculum’s Emily Sappington, Wingate’s Savannah Lampley and Carson-Newman’s SieAnna Cameron.

Other finalists for the SAC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award were Wingate’s Corey Avant, Tusculum’s Drew Sliwinski and Limestone’s Dylan Shugan.