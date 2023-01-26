Bears avenge earlier loss, top No. 13 Catawba in women’s hoops

After winning its first 14 games of the season, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team suffered a 17-point loss at Catawba on Jan. 4. But three weeks later the Bears received a chance to avenge that defeat, and they made the most of that opportunity on Wednesday night.

LR led for most of the contest and ultimately earned a 65-64 victory over the visiting Indians, who were ranked 13th in the latest Division II media poll. With the win, the Bears improved to 10-0 at Shuford Arena during the 2022-23 season.

“We know last time we were at Catawba they outrebounded us, they killed us on the glass, so that was what we really wanted to focus on, especially in practice,” said LR coach Grahm Smith, whose team was outrebounded 41-22 in the previous meeting but finished with the same number of rebounds (37) as Catawba on Wednesday. “So since we lost to them it kind of reopened our eyes from a staffing standpoint and players that we’ve got to do better on the boards, we’ve got to play with more intensity and more energy and more fight, and be dominant on the glass.”

Despite employing 2-3 and 3-2 zone defenses throughout the game, which led to his team giving up some offensive rebounds, Smith said “the ladies did a great job” overall on the boards. According to the Bears’ third-year coach, they “played with a lot of heart and fight and desire.”

Blaikley Crooks set the tone for LR (17-2, 7-2 South Atlantic Conference) in the early going, scoring the Bears’ first six points. However, each time she scored, the Indians’ Sara McIntosh answered with points of her own. Not only that, but two free throws from McIntosh at the 7:39 mark of the opening quarter started a 7-0 run by Catawba that put the Bears in an 11-6 hole.

Following a floater by LR’s Jalen Gathers, a basket from Catawba’s Janiya Downs made it 13-8 before the Bears took control by scoring 14 consecutive points. The spurt began with a basket from Gathers and continued with two free throws from Emily Harman, a Brandi Hudson layup, two foul shots apiece from Azariah Fields and Hudson and a driving baseline from Hannah Stull before two more free throws from Hudson gave LR a 22-13 advantage with 28.1 seconds remaining in the first period. Nevertheless, a right-corner 3-pointer from Jada Porter cut the Indians’ deficit to 22-16 at the end of the frame.

A basket from Mary Spry pulled Catawba (15-4, 8-2) closer to open the second quarter before back-to-back 3s from Sims and Harman made it 28-18 in favor of the Bears. But LR only made one field goal for the remainder of the half as the Indians cut the deficit to a single score at 35-33 entering the break.

LR found its offensive mojo again in the third quarter, scoring 11 of the first 15 points during a stretch that began with a Crooks layup and ended with her jumper from the right baseline. Fields and Stull also made jumpers during the run, while a right-wing trey from Gathers accounted for the Bears’ remaining points.

Catawba battled back with an 11-4 run of its own, which included seven points from Lyrik Thorne on two layups and a 3. However, a step-back jumper from Harman beat the third-quarter buzzer and gave LR a 52-48 lead entering the final period.

The Indians took their first lead since the opening minutes on a layup from Lauren Ford that followed a straightaway triple from Downs to begin the fourth quarter. But Hudson answered with consecutive layups — both off assists from Fields — before Fields converted a three-point play to make it 59-53 in favor of the hosts with less than 7 1/2 minutes to play.

A left-wing 3 from Thorne cut the Indians’ deficit in half, but Harman responded with a floater. Then Gathers followed two free throws from McIntosh with a layup off another Fields assist. Catawba called a timeout with 4:24 left, but was unable to score on its next possession as Gathers scored again on the other end, this time off an assist from Harman.

From there, Catawba did the rest of the scoring, getting putbacks from Downs and Ford before a layup from McIntosh brought the Indians within a single point at 65-64 with 57.9 seconds remaining. But despite two missed free throws by Harman in the closing seconds, a 3-point attempt by Catawba’s Thorne at the buzzer was off line as LR escaped with the narrowest of victories.

“We’re a resilient team,” said Smith of his team’s 14-0 run that turned an early five-point deficit into an eventual win. “Our ladies have a lot of fight, they play with a lot of heart and effort, and we know that there’s gonna be runs in basketball, it’s just a game of possessions, runs are gonna happen. And so we talked about playing through and overcoming adversity with consistent and sustained urgency, and tonight our ladies had urgency for the full game, they were consistent.

“... We always talk about don’t let your offense dictate your defense, and so there’s gonna be times where we don’t score the ball, there’s gonna be times where we miss shots and turn the ball over, but we can’t let that dictate our defensive intensity,” he continued. “And they did a great job responding even with a few turnovers, we got down by five, they fought back and kind of took control from there.”

Four LR players reached double figures, led by Gathers with 14 points. Harman added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Crooks and Hudson each had 12 points and six boards and Fields finished with seven points, nine assists and four rebounds.

Thorne led all scorers with 19 points, and she also pulled down a game-high seven rebounds while knocking down 4 of 10 3-point attempts. McIntosh added 16 points and six rebounds, with Downs scoring 12 points to go with six boards and a game-high five steals.

“Azariah’s been a major, major impact player for us this year as far as just bringing that experience, leadership and poise at the point guard position,” said Smith of Fields, who led all players in assists. “She’s a true point guard, she’s very, very unselfish, she’s a pass-first player even though she can score the ball when she wants, but her court vision is excellent. She stays poised, she doesn’t get pressured or sped up, and she keeps her head up.

“If you’re open she will find you ... and she did a great job tonight,” he added. “They were pressing us a little bit and she was able to kind of break the presser and find the open player down the court, and that was huge for us, especially down the stretch.”

LR hosts Newberry on Saturday at 2 p.m., while Catawba visits Lincoln Memorial at the same time.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Catawba 74, Lenoir-Rhyne 60

There were three ties and six lead changes in the first 13 minutes of Wednesday’s nightcap, but the Indians eventually pulled away for a 14-point win that saw them lead by as many as 21 midway through the second half. The Bears cut the deficit to single digits in the closing minutes before Catawba extended its lead back to double digits.

It was 34-24 in favor of the Indians entering halftime, and they ultimately won their eighth straight game to move to 14-4 overall and 9-1 in SAC contests. On the other side, the Bears fell to 8-10 overall and 3-7 in league play following their third straight defeat.

Catawba’s leading scorer was Javeon Jones with 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals, while Kris Robinson and Kaleb Wallace had 13 points apiece. Peyton Gerald added 11 points and five boards, with Dre Nelson scoring 10 points, pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Nas Tyson scored a game-high 15 points to pace LR’s offensive attack, and he also led the Bears in rebounds with seven. TJ Nesmith chipped in 12 points and five rebounds, while Hamilton Campbell had 10 points off the bench.

Both teams turned the ball over 20 times, but Catawba held a 25-14 edge in points off turnovers. The Indians also finished with a 23-15 advantage in fast-break points and a 24-21 edge in bench points while outrebounding the Bears 33-29.

Catawba travels to Lincoln Memorial on Saturday at 4 p.m., while LR has a home game against Newberry at the same time.