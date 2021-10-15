Bears aim to end road woes against winless Carson-Newman

“I thought that was a critical piece of our victory this past weekend,” said Jacobs of limiting penalties against Tusculum. “And we had a bunch of ... guys that played well and we made plays when we had to and got the win.”

Freshman running back Dwayne McGee was again a standout for L-R, finishing with 29 carries for 188 yards and three scores against the Pioneers. The Bears had 284 rushing yards as a team, while senior defensive tackle Amari Houston collected SAC defensive player of the week honors after notching 11 tackles (eight solo) including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Houston and the rest of L-R’s defense have been especially proficient on third down, allowing opponents to convert only 30% of the time to rank second in the SAC and 27th in the nation. Opponents are also just 5-for-16 (31.3%) on fourth down against the Bears, which ranks third in the conference and 25th in the country.

“Those are usually the make-or-break moments and although our numbers have been really good, again at the most critical times we’ve got to find ways to make plays,” said Jacobs of L-R’s defensive success on third down and in the red zone. “Our players have got to make them and we’ve got to put them in good position, but I’m super proud of the way our guys have done that.”