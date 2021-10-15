Bears aim to end road woes against winless Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — For some reason, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team has had a hard time winning games on the road this season, dropping two of its first three contests away from home. On the other side, the Bears’ Week 7 opponent hasn’t found a way to win anywhere just yet.
But you can throw the records out when L-R matches up against Carson-Newman, a longstanding rival that has won 44 of 63 all-time meetings between the teams. The 0-5 Eagles (0-3 in South Atlantic Conference) host the 3-2 Bears (2-2 in SAC play) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Burke-Tarr Stadium, where Carson-Newman has played since 2005.
L-R’s second-year head coach, Mike Jacobs, hasn’t faced Carson-Newman since arriving on campus in December 2019, but the Ohio native definitely knows a thing or two about fierce rivalries. As a college player at Ohio State, Jacobs experienced the Buckeyes’ rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines.
“(I’m) certainly in tune to what it means when records don’t really matter when it comes to this,” said Jacobs during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday afternoon. “... We’ve talked about it all week, we’ve talked about what it means to play in these big games regardless of record. And on the road, as we’re a young team learning how to win consistently, we have to be able to go on the road and work things out.”
Although the Eagles have dominated the overall series, L-R has won three consecutive meetings and eight of the past nine. The Bears haven’t lost at Carson-Newman since a 38-35 defeat in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Nov. 24, 2012.
As for the Eagles, they are 0-5 for the first time in 62 years. But despite a winless record thus far, Carson-Newman has played the ninth toughest schedule in Division II, so the Bears certainly can’t take the Eagles lightly.
Carson-Newman has particularly excelled on special teams, scoring three special teams touchdowns in a 33-27 road loss to Catawba last week. Two of those scores came from senior DeQuan Dudley, both on 100-yard kickoff returns that helped him earn national special teams player of the week honors.
“He’s been fantastic,” said Jacobs of Dudley, a Texas A&M-Commerce transfer who is averaging 41.6 yards per return to rank second in the country. “... He’s provided a spark in several of their games for them as they’ve worked through some stuff on offense. He’s a tremendous player, he’s fast, he catches it clean, he makes good decisions back there.”
Nevertheless, Carson-Newman’s offense has struggled to move the ball, averaging 206 total yards per game to rank last in the SAC. The Eagles are only scoring 12.2 points per game this year and are minus-15 in turnover margin, the second-worst mark in Division II.
On Saturday, Carson-Newman will be going up against a Bears defense that displayed a bend-but-don’t-break attitude against Tusculum last week. L-R defeated the Pioneers 38-31 at Moretz Stadium to improve to 2-0 at home this fall, keeping Tusculum from scoring the tying TD late while also committing just four penalties for 25 yards following back-to-back weeks in which the Bears totaled more than 100 yards in penalties.
“I thought that was a critical piece of our victory this past weekend,” said Jacobs of limiting penalties against Tusculum. “And we had a bunch of ... guys that played well and we made plays when we had to and got the win.”
Freshman running back Dwayne McGee was again a standout for L-R, finishing with 29 carries for 188 yards and three scores against the Pioneers. The Bears had 284 rushing yards as a team, while senior defensive tackle Amari Houston collected SAC defensive player of the week honors after notching 11 tackles (eight solo) including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Houston and the rest of L-R’s defense have been especially proficient on third down, allowing opponents to convert only 30% of the time to rank second in the SAC and 27th in the nation. Opponents are also just 5-for-16 (31.3%) on fourth down against the Bears, which ranks third in the conference and 25th in the country.
“Those are usually the make-or-break moments and although our numbers have been really good, again at the most critical times we’ve got to find ways to make plays,” said Jacobs of L-R’s defensive success on third down and in the red zone. “Our players have got to make them and we’ve got to put them in good position, but I’m super proud of the way our guys have done that.”
Jacobs credited offensive coordinator Anthony Soto, defensive coordinator Jahmal Brown and the rest of the Bears’ coaching staff with having consistent game plans for critical situations. He also discussed what his team needs to do to perform better on the road after playing in front of a raucous home crowd in Week 6.
“Any player that’s on the bus and on the field but not in the game, they’ve got to be dialed in, they’ve got to be energetic,” said Jacobs. “I know our fans are gonna travel well like L-R always does and they’re gonna be loud and proud, and they’ve got to understand that this is a special game because it’s this Saturday and it’s Carson-Newman and it’s on the road.
“So we’ll be fired up, they’ll be dialed in,” he continued, “and hopefully that positive energy from the sideline we’re able to feed off it on the field in a hostile environment.”
