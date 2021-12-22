 Skip to main content
BC-Wake Forest game will not be played tonight
Wake Forest comes together for a huddle during a timeout in the second half of a men’s basketball game against VMI on Tuesday at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

 Allison Lee Isley, Winston-Salem Journal

WINSTON-SALEM — The Wake Forest men’s basketball team will have to wait a bit longer to resume Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Boston College, the Demon Deacons’ opponent for a home game tonight, is now in COVID-19 protocol. The game was canceled Tuesday, resulting in a victory for Wake Forest because of the conference rescheduling policy.

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes talked, after the game against Charlotte last week, about his concerns with the potential for more game postponements and program pauses as COVID-19 cases start to increase again.

“I’m very concerned,” Forbes said Friday night. “I just talked to them about it in the locker room. That we’ve got to look out for each other and make good decisions, and we’ve got to mask up when we can, and we’ve got to keep socially distanced when we can.

“And it’s hard because that killed the chemistry for a new program last year. We couldn’t be together. These guys, you can tell they like each other a lot, but we spend a lot of time together off the court. So that bothers me.”

In his first year as Wake Forest coach last season, Forbes and the program endured a monthlong pause between games because of a COVID-19 shutdown.

The Deacons are now 12-1, and their next scheduled game is at Louisville next Wednesday. The Cardinals program announced Monday that it would pause. The move caused postponement of a game tonight against Kentucky, and both schools say they want to reschedule the matchup.

