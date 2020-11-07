BATTLE OF THE BLUES: Rivals North Carolina, Duke meet looking to win Victory Bell

DURHAM — North Carolina has spent the past month climbing all the way to fifth in the Top 25 then sliding out completely after two road losses against unranked opponents.

The Tar Heels are still looking for consistency as they head into November with today’s trip to rival Duke.

The Tar Heels (4-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) have looked strong and at times dominant in three home wins this year, including against ranked Virginia Tech and North Carolina State teams by double-digit margins. But they fell behind 31-7 by halftime before losing 31-28 at Florida State on Oct. 17, then gave up 28 straight points to fall behind 41-20 last week at Virginia in a 44-41 loss.

“For some reason when we lose, we dig ourselves in a hole in the second quarter and then have to fight back out of it the third and fourth quarter,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “So we’ve got to quit doing that. When it starts rolling sometimes in the second quarter, we just shoot ourselves in the foot.”

The Blue Devils (2-5, 1-5) are coming off a nonconference win against Charlotte, which allowed them to group from a rough opening six games that included surrendering more turnovers than any other team in the Bowl Subdivision ranks.