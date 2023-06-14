The first time Chyna Cornwell picked up a basketball she was 13 and considered a late bloomer to the game.

Seven years later, she walked out onto the court of Jersey Mike’s Arena in a scarlet red uniform with “Rutgers” printed across her chest to play in the first game of her breakout junior season.

Cornwell, a Newton-Conover High School graduate turned Rutgers University women’s basketball standout, developed from an underclassman player earning few minutes to a consistent starter and leader in the 2022-23 season. As the team’s leading rebounder, the junior forward averaged 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds a game.

“Basketball has never let me down,” she said. “It’s something that I can always depend on and count on. It’s a love for the game that continues to grow every day.”

Her parents are basketball fanatics, according to Cornwell, but an interest in the game took time to awaken. When her middle school basketball coach saw her tall frame, he pulled her aside and convinced her to give it a try. She said her parents were ecstatic, so she took a chance and joined the middle school team.

The disinterest quickly turned into a deep passion for the sport, and Cornwell said her competitiveness built the foundation for a determination to be the best. She adapted quickly.

Newton-Conover girls basketball coach Sylvia White met Cornwell for the first time at a team meeting in 2018, during the first year of White’s third stint as the program’s head coach. Standing tall at 6-foot-3, Cornwell was hard to miss.

Size and strength does not always equate to athleticism, White said, but Cornwell quickly proved her work ethic. She was not afraid to dedicate time in the weight room. Before school, she would play basketball at the YMCA with the guys that were killing time before work.

“There’s very few kids that work like Chyna worked,” White said. “She understood developing the whole athlete.”

The Newton-Conover girls basketball program won the conference tournament championship three years in a row while Cornwell wore the Red Devils jersey. During her senior year in 2020, the team qualified for the 2A state championship game. The Newton-Conover team was named co-champions after the game was canceled due to the pandemic.

While the careers of most high school basketball players come to a close once they walk across the stage at graduation, Cornwell’s next chapter involved a move to New Jersey to play for a women’s basketball legend — C. Vivian Stringer.

As a four-star recruit, Cornwell received many offers and visited several schools interested in her basketball skills. In her senior year, she traveled to the Rutgers campus for an official visit with her family that ultimately made the commitment decision for her.

“Just looking at my parents and their expressions, how the coaches are talking to them (and) really engaging with them and myself, it was really eye-opening,” she said. “It just made it feel like this is home — this is my school.”

But, it also meant that at 18, she would have to leave behind her family in North Carolina, including her grandmother. Cornwell's routine in high school was to visit her grandmother frequently and help take care of her.

A new state, new team and new school meant almost every aspect of her life was different. The transition was hard, she said, but her coaches, new teammates and parents helped her navigate the adjustment.

Cornwell did not see a lot of minutes on the court in her first year wearing the scarlet of Rutgers. She played in nine games that season but her opportunities grew from there. In her sophomore season, Cornwell played in 24 total games.

Last year, Stringer retired.

Coquese Washington took over as coach of the program in the summer. Cornwell, now an upperclassman, was one of three returning Rutgers players with experience. She became a reliable player and leader for the program’s brand-new coach. Cornwell started all 32 games.

Washington said the key for Cornwell to make the jump from bench to starting was not about putting in six hours of work in the gym every day, but consistency — every day, before or after practice, working on her free throws, footwork and practicing finishing at the basket through contact.

“It was the consistency of that effort that paid off for her,” Washington said. “I just saw it all the time. Every day, I saw her go through her routine to become a better player and the amount of time she spent studying the game, watching film, meeting with her position coach and learning how to be a better student of the game.”

Her work paid off. Against the Northwestern Wildcats in February, Cornwell broke the single-game rebounding record for the Big Ten tournament with 16 boards. She finished the season among the top three rebounders in the Big Ten. The Newton native was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and was a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient.

“She’s a coach’s dream,” Washington said. “She is so open to whatever you throw her way, and she’s very receptive to learning new ways, new techniques.”

From North Carolina to New Jersey, from late bloomer to breakout college basketball player and from nine games off the bench to starting every single one, one thing has stayed consistent about Cornwell, according to her coaches: her selflessness both on and off the court.

Every break, Cornwell returns to Newton-Conover High School to assist White with workouts and practice. White said every time Cornwell walks through the doors to the gym, she and the coaching staff learn something new.

“She gets down there, works with them, gets excited about them and praises them for what they’re doing,” White said. “She’s constantly giving back to those kids, who will probably never play past high school. Some of them won’t play a lot in high school, but she still takes time and gives back to them.”

And, for Cornwell, her motivation has stayed the same.

Whenever she steps onto the court, she said she is motivated by her father — his love for the game, his basketball dreams and the way he fell in love with Rutgers from that very first moment they toured the campus. It is not about her, she said, but about the people who got her to this point.

“My dad has been my biggest supporter (for) my entire life, whether it's basketball or anything that I wanted to do,” she said. “I love him so much.”