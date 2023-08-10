The Catawba Valley Community College baseball prospect camps are taking place Saturday, Aug. 19, starting at 9 a.m.

The camps, which are operated through Marshall McDonald Camps LLC, will take place at Henkel-Alley Field, located at 1 American Legion Avenue in Newton.

A college coach from every level (NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA) will be in attendance for the camps.

The cost for the camps is $100 for position players and $75 for pitchers only. Checks can be made payable to Marshall McDonald Camps LLC.

For more information or to register, contact CVCC head baseball coach Marshall McDonald via email at mmcdonald@cvcc.edu.