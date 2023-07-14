A pair of former Catawba Valley Community College baseball players had their names called during the 2023 MLB draft on Tuesday.

Pitchers Brett Banks (UNC Wilmington) and Bryson Hammer (Dallas Baptist) were both selected during the final day of the draft, which is now held annually in July.

Banks was picked in the 11th round by the New York Mets, while Hammer was chosen in the 12th round by the Colorado Rockies.

“Two quality young men with very quality arms have made history for our program,” said Catawba Valley head baseball coach Marshall McDonald. “Brett being the seventh and Bryson being the eighth players in program history to get the call in the MLB draft is beyond special. I wish them nothing but the best. They have made their legacy in this program and in Red Hawk Nation.”

With the selections of Banks and Hammer, the Red Hawks now have eight MLB draft picks in their baseball program’s history.

Red Hawks previously chosen in the MLB draft include Bryson Bowman (New York Yankees, 2016); Julian Smith (Los Angeles Dodgers, 2018); Bryce Hensley (Kansas City Royals, 2018); Zach Hammer (New York Mets, 2018); Garrison Burress (Arizona Diamondbacks, 2018); and Charles Hall (Oakland Athletics, 2019).

Banks and Hammer are also two of 166 student-athletes who have been involved with the CVCC baseball program and went on to compete for a four-year university.

Only 614 high school and college baseball players were selected in this year’s MLB draft.