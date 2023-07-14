HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball player Bo Davidson went undrafted during the 2023 MLB draft, but he made history after the draft ended. On Tuesday evening, the Charlotte native agreed to terms on a free-agent contract with the San Francisco Giants, making him the first Caldwell baseball player to sign a professional contract.

A 2020 South Mecklenburg High graduate, Davidson played at Guilford Tech as a freshman before transferring to Caldwell. The 6-foot-2 outfielder helped the Cobras finish 36-5 in 2023, batting .412 with 16 home runs, 21 doubles and 56 RBIs.

Davidson also had 12 stolen bases during the 2023 season to go with a .508 on-base percentage and an .876 slugging percentage. In addition, he was named the Region 10 Division III Player of the Year.