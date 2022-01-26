Banchero helps No. 9 Duke top Clemson

DURHAM — Paolo Banchero scored 19 points as ninth-ranked Duke pulled away late from Clemson for a 71-69 win Tuesday night.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 13 points for Duke (16-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Joey Baker added 11 points and Mark Williams registered his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Banchero also had seven rebounds and four assists.

PJ Hall led Clemson (11-9, 3-6) in scoring and on the glass with 14 points and 10 boards. Hunter Tyson scored 13 points while Chase Hunter had 12.

Tyson’s layup with 3:19 remaining gave Clemson a two-point lead late. But Duke closed the game on an 8-4 run — four of those points by Banchero.

Duke’s largest lead over the Tigers was seven points and came early in the second quarter, following an 8-2 run where Moore tallied all of the Blue Devils’ points.

Clemson and Duke traded baskets for the majority of the first half, until the Blue Devils broke off a 10-5 run to knot the game at 36 at intermission.

