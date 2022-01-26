 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Banchero helps No. 9 Duke top Clemson
Banchero helps No. 9 Duke top Clemson

  Updated
DURHAM — Paolo Banchero scored 19 points as ninth-ranked Duke pulled away late from Clemson for a 71-69 win Tuesday night.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 13 points for Duke (16-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Joey Baker added 11 points and Mark Williams registered his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Banchero also had seven rebounds and four assists.

PJ Hall led Clemson (11-9, 3-6) in scoring and on the glass with 14 points and 10 boards. Hunter Tyson scored 13 points while Chase Hunter had 12.

Tyson’s layup with 3:19 remaining gave Clemson a two-point lead late. But Duke closed the game on an 8-4 run — four of those points by Banchero.

Duke’s largest lead over the Tigers was seven points and came early in the second quarter, following an 8-2 run where Moore tallied all of the Blue Devils’ points.

Clemson and Duke traded baskets for the majority of the first half, until the Blue Devils broke off a 10-5 run to knot the game at 36 at intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Tigers never let the Blue Devils fully pull away in this one, but could have avoided the adversity with better defense. Clemson’s 42.3% shooting from behind the arc was the second-worst mark the Blue Devils have allowed this season.

Clemson: Before Tuesday, Clemson was 6-0 when it made 10 or more 3-pointers, and 8-2 when it shot better than 40% from that range. The Tigers made 11 and while it wasn’t quite enough to beat the Blue Devils, sharp shooting seems to be a recipe for success.

UP NEXT

Duke: Begin a three-game road swing Saturday at Louisville.

Clemson: Off until next Wednesday, when the Tigers host Florida State.

