BAD NEWS BEARS: Lenoir-Rhyne men snap No. 2 Lincoln Memorial’s 39-game winning streak

It has often been said that in the NBA, every team makes a run.

The Lenoir-Rhyne and Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball teams don’t play in the NBA, but on Saturday evening, the South Atlantic Conference foes each made runs. In the end, the host Bears had the decisive one, holding off the second-ranked Railsplitters by an 89-83 score at Shuford Gym for the biggest upset in program history.

“They did it as a unit,” L-R coach Everick Sullivan said of his team, which ended a 39-game winning streak by the Railsplitters that began on Nov. 2, 2019. “They won’t give the credit to one individual, they know it was a team effort and that’s what I think is the best characteristic of this team. They play together, they’re very unselfish, and I just enjoy coaching them.”

It clearly wasn’t an easy task, but the Bears (3-1, 3-1 SAC) made things look fairly simple in the first half, outshooting Lincoln Memorial 47.2% (17 of 36) to 29.6% (8 of 27) while outscoring them 18-9 from 3-point range and leading for over 15 minutes. L-R built a 45-29 halftime advantage behind strong play from every player who hit the court — including redshirt senior Darius Simmons, a Raleigh native who scored 10 points in the opening half and finished with a game-high 23.