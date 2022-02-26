Bacot has 28 points, 18 boards as UNC rolls past NC State

RALEIGH — Armando Bacot scored 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for his 22nd double-double this season to lead North Carolina to an 84-74 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday.

Bacot was 11-of-13 shooting and blocked five shots for the Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who didn’t leave any doubt against the last-place Wolfpack in a game UNC couldn’t afford to have mar its NCAA Tournament at-large resume.

Brady Manek, Caleb Love and Puff Johnson scored 16 points each. It was a career best for Johnson, who played a season-high 29 minutes after Leaky Black left with a knee injury in the first half.

Terquavion Smith scored 20 points, Cam Hayes came off the bench to add 16 and Jericole Hellems added 11 for N.C. State (11-18, 4-14), which has lost eight of its last nine. Leading scorer and rebounder Dereon Seabron had 11 points and two rebounds. N.C. State shot 38%.

UNC has won the last three against N.C. State, including a 100-80 win on Jan. 29. In that game, the Tar Heels made 15 3-pointers on 27 attempts. This time, they made just 5 of 19 but dominated the boards 46-25 and points in the paint 44-28 while making 21 of 23 from the line.