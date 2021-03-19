BACK BETWEEN THE BRICKS: Bears return to Moretz Stadium for first home game since 2019 regional finals

It has been a while since the Lenoir-Rhyne football team played a game at Moretz Stadium. In fact, the last time the Bears played at home on Dec. 7, 2019, they suffered a 43-38 loss to eventual national champion West Florida in the regional finals.
Nevertheless, L-R enters its 2020-21 home opener riding an 11-game winning streak in regular-season home contests. Ten of those victories have been by double digits, although all of those wins came under former head coach Drew Cronic.
Mike Jacobs is the Bears’ new head coach, and despite playing without the services of several starters including redshirt senior quarterback Grayson Willingham last week, he guided L-R to a 27-20, double overtime win at Newberry. The victory moved the former Notre Dame College coach to 43-8 in his head coaching career, extending the Bears’ overall regular-season winning streak to 22 games in the process.
As if the aforementioned streaks weren’t impressive enough, L-R has also won 18 straight contests against South Atlantic Conference opponents, including a pair of NCAA Division II playoff victories. The Bears’ last loss to a SAC foe came on Nov. 11, 2017, when they fell 24-20 at Catawba.
L-R (1-0, 1-0 SAC) puts all three streaks on the line Saturday when it welcomes Barton to town for a contest that is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. The Bears haven’t played the Bulldogs since 1950 — the last year Barton fielded a team prior to this spring — but are 9-0 all-time against them with eight shutout victories.
During last week’s road win over Newberry, true freshman Sean White, the Bears’ third-string quarterback, got the start. Although the Sarasota, Florida, native threw three interceptions, he was able to engineer a go-ahead drive in the second overtime that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman Kelin Parsons.
The Wolves had a chance to match L-R, but junior safety Keygan Mayfield — a Maiden High graduate — intercepted a pass on fourth down following three consecutive incompletions to seal the Bears’ season-opening victory. Freshman linebacker Jon Ross Maye was another defensive standout with a game-high 14 tackles, while senior defensive tackle Amari Houston had nine tackles while splitting a sack with redshirt freshman linebacker Percy King.
Offensively, freshman running back Dwyane McGee finished with 30 carries for 160 yards, the highest yardage total for an L-R running back in their college debut since the Bears joined the NCAA in 1993. Meanwhile, junior wide receiver Ryan Carter was L-R’s leading pass catcher with five receptions for 51 yards.
As for Barton (0-2, 0-1 SAC), it is coming off a 55-14 home defeat against Wingate a week ago. The host Bulldogs finished with less than 100 passing yards, but did manage 188 yards on 39 carries, receiving 16 carries for 80 yards and a TD from redshirt freshman Jordan Terrell and seven carries for 79 yards and a score from freshman Jaquan Lynch, the latter of whom served as Barton’s backup QB against Wingate.
Redshirt freshman Jackson Perrell was Barton’s leading receiver last week with two catches for 89 yards. Furthermore, another redshirt freshman, defensive back Franklin Wheeler, was the squad’s leading tackler with nine.
With high stakes facing them every week during this atypical four-game season, the Bears look to enter their bye week with another strong performance against Barton. After Saturday, L-R won’t play again until April 2 at Wingate, then will close the regular season with a home game against Catawba on April 10.
