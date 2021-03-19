BACK BETWEEN THE BRICKS: Bears return to Moretz Stadium for first home game since 2019 regional finals

It has been a while since the Lenoir-Rhyne football team played a game at Moretz Stadium. In fact, the last time the Bears played at home on Dec. 7, 2019, they suffered a 43-38 loss to eventual national champion West Florida in the regional finals.

Nevertheless, L-R enters its 2020-21 home opener riding an 11-game winning streak in regular-season home contests. Ten of those victories have been by double digits, although all of those wins came under former head coach Drew Cronic.

Mike Jacobs is the Bears’ new head coach, and despite playing without the services of several starters including redshirt senior quarterback Grayson Willingham last week, he guided L-R to a 27-20, double overtime win at Newberry. The victory moved the former Notre Dame College coach to 43-8 in his head coaching career, extending the Bears’ overall regular-season winning streak to 22 games in the process.

As if the aforementioned streaks weren’t impressive enough, L-R has also won 18 straight contests against South Atlantic Conference opponents, including a pair of NCAA Division II playoff victories. The Bears’ last loss to a SAC foe came on Nov. 11, 2017, when they fell 24-20 at Catawba.